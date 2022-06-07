There's up to 50% off some of our favourite designers...
Who doesn’t love a designer sale? They don’t come around often, but when they do, you can get amazing discounts off top brands (we’re talking Gianvito Rossi, GANNI and more).
So, when we heard that Net-A-Porter had launched their sale with up to 50% off selected lines, we visited their website straight away to see what we could find.
Of course, we had to share our top picks with you. We’ve found everything you could need for your Summer wardrobe, including a stylish trench coat, a colourful designer handbag and the coolest sunglasses that you won’t want to take off. Enjoy…
Net-A-Porter sale: Our top picks:
Norma Kamali Diana Dress,
was £200 now £140 | Net-A-Porter
If you’re looking for a wedding guest dress, look no further. This Norma Kamali number is an ideal choice, and it was even spotted on Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That.
RE/DONE 70s Jeans,
was £250 now £175 | Net-A-Porter
Everyone needs a white pair of jeans in their wardrobe. RE/DONE’s ’70s’ style have a retro-inspired feel thanks to the high-rise waist and straight legs, and we’re obsessed.
The Row Elden Oversized Shirt,
was £940 now £470 | Net-A-Porter
Speaking of wardrobe staples, you can’t go wrong with a blue shirt. This style has been tailored in Italy from crisp cotton-poplin and has a step hem and slouchy sleeves.
By Far Rachel Mini Shoulder Bag,
was £255 now £153 | Net-A-Porter
This bag been made in Spain from croc-effect leather and has a silver-tone front chain that complements the versatile cream hue so well. Carry yours for day and evening events alike.
Gianvito Rossi Aima Espadrille Loafers,
was £495 now £297 | Net-A-Porter
Why choose between your espadrilles and loafers when Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Aima’ shoes cover both? They’re made from soft suede and have jute soles grounded with rubber.
Frankie Shop Eugene Trench Coat,
was £414.63 now £207.32 | Net-A-Porter
This oversized trench coat is made from cotton-gabardine, with extended shoulders and structured pads to fill it out, so you’ll feel powerful whenever you wear it.
Ray-Ban Frank Sunglasses,
was £131 now £65.50 | Net-A-Porter
Ray-Ban’s ‘Frank’ sunglasses are modelled after one of the label’s archival styles from the ’90s. They’ve been made in Italy from gold-tone metal and have sleek square frames fitted with green lenses.
GANNI Shirred Mini Dress,
was £175 now £87.50 | Net-A-Porter
This white mini dress is cut from organic cotton-poplin and shirred at the waist for a close fit before gently flaring out through the skirt.
JW Anderson Buckled Slippers,
was £330 now £198 | Net-A-Porter
JW Anderson’s shoes are perfect for when you want to feel effortless but look put together. They’re made from felt that’s trimmed with leather and topped with a gold-tone buckle.
Jacquemus La Vague Leather Shoulder Bag,
was £535 now £321 | Net-A-Porter
Inspired by art and architecture, the waved shape of the Jacquemus’ ‘La Vague’ bag is really special. It’s made from exceptionally smooth leather and has a squishy strap.
Cult Gaia Cameron Midi Dress,
was £345 now £207 | Net-A-Porter
This ribbed-knit ‘Cameron’ midi dress has knotted cutouts at the waist and chic halterneck ties. The perfect Summer style if you ask us.