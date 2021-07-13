Mulberry has teamed up with Alexa Chung for a new collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Our favourite designer handbag collaboration is back. After relaunching its iconic Mulberry Alexa bag at the end of last year, the label is going one step further by teaming up with Alexa Chung herself for a brand new capsule collection, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Part of Mulberry’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Mulberry x Alexa Chung is a limited-edition capsule collection of two styles: the Big Guy, a roomy shoulder bag, and the Little Guy, a compact clutch.

As you might expect from Alexa’s signature style, the bags have a vintage twist to their aesthetic, reminiscent of the 70s.

The satchel-inspired designs are also another nod to the Alexa bag, which was first launched in 2010. Both bags come in an array of covetable hues, from apple green to denim blue, and are crafted from materials which are sourced from environmentally rated tanneries, made in Mulberry’s carbon neutral Somerset factories and intended to be loved and worn forever.

Alexa said of the collection, ‘Mulberry has always been a brand that’s very close to my heart. The Alexa represents a moment in my life that I’m extraordinarily proud of and feel really lucky to have experienced. It’s nostalgic and sentimental and sweet and joyful.’

‘This time, I wanted to create something that straddled what the bags means to me personally but could become that for someone else’s wardrobe. I wanted to make sure that it would endure, become a future classic,’ she added.