Mulberry just brought back its iconic Alexa bag

Mulberry is bringing back perhaps its most iconic designer handbag besides the Bayswater: the Alexa.

So if you missed out the first time around, you can finally add it to your collection, albeit a new and improved version.

First launched in 2010, the satchel style bag was a mash up of Alexa Chung’s legendary vintage and quirky style, and Mulberry’s timeless Postman Lock accessories.

The model and designer used to carry a vintage Mulberry briefcase with her everywhere, so the design team created a relaxed, modern version of this traditionally formal shape for her. The Alexa was born, and quickly became one of the brand’s signature silhouettes and the It bag of a generation.

Now, on the eve of their 50th anniversary, Mulberry is kicking off celebrations by relaunching the bag, with some key sustainable updates.

The Alexa is made with leather from gold standard, environmentally accredited tanneries and has been crafted at the brand’s carbon neutral UK factories.

The new colours range from earthy neutrals (charcoal, chestnut and chalk), to joyful neon shades for the fashion-forward (neon pink and yellow), though you’ll also be able to shop it in the signature Mulberry palette (Mulberry green, deep amber and black).

As with the original Alexa collection, the style is available available in three sizes, from the mini (£895) to the oversized (£1,295).

We might not have much to rejoice at the moment, but here is a joyful way to get yourself an early Christmas present and support a British brand.