We’re calling it—these will be the sell-out pieces from the highly anticipated Mulberry x Axel Arigato collaboration

The highly anticipated Mulberry x Axel Arigato collaboration is here and we couldn’t be more excited.

Mulberry has long been a go-to brand here at MC and we’re not alone, the brand has managed to capture and cultivate loyal fans throughout the years. From the Bayswater—the chokehold this bag had on the fashion world in the early noughties is quite unforgettable—to the Alexa, these bags (opens in new tab) have been part of and shaped our lives in many ways.

I’ll admit my scepticism when first hearing about the pairing, how could the quintessential Britishness of one brand merge with the super cool and fashion-forward aesthetic of the other? But, I'll take the L—I was wrong. In all honesty, this unexpected pairing just works and it's quite possibly my favourite collaboration of 2023.

As you'd expect, the bags are good. I'd very much like to lug around that ludicrously capacious tote. And, as a lover of Arigato trainers, it's a real pleasure to see a pair of substantial sneakers in some exciting colourways.

The 35-piece collection features leather bags and ready-to-wear apparel and draws on aspects of both brands, “We’re delighted to reveal our collaboration with Axel Arigato, a brand which shares our values of community and creativity. Through Axel Arigato’s innovative and contemporary approach, iconic elements of our Mulberry DNA and archive have been reinterpreted on a collection with sustainability at its core, making this an exciting manifestation of the essence of both our brands.” says Thierry Andretta, Mulberry CEO

Inspiration has been drawn from the archive with elements from classics reworked into new pieces. You’ll notice how the scale of the Bayswater, the timelessness of the Westbourne or the innovative top handle of the Westbourne has been incorporated into the collection. The result is a seriously covetable collection of accessories that will stand the test of time and form part of your forever wardrobe.

The capsule collection is available now and prices range from £45 to £1,950.

