See all the details of Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married! The couple exchanged vows yesterday in Portofino, Italy, in front of their families, and everyone wore Dolce & Gabbana of course.
The bride revealed details of her alternative wedding dress, which was created especially for her. The white mini dress by D&G Alta Moda featured a corset top, embellished with lace, inspired by archival Italian lingerie.
She accessorised it with lace court shoes and fingerless gloves.
What really made it stand out though was the dramatic cathedral length veil which featured a very important detail.
As per D&G, it ‘featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary. The religious iconography, based on one of @travisbarker’s tattoos, was accompanied by the text of ”Family Loyalty Respect.”’
Get the look:
Dolce & Gabbana Lace-panelling Bustier Dress, £1,200 | Farfetch
This D&G number looks similar to Kourtney’s dress, and features lace panelling, a bustier-style neckline, spaghetti straps and a bodycon design.
Dolce & Gabbana Lace-detail Slip Dress, £475 | Farfetch
This D&G dress might be designed for sleeping, but you could totally get away with wearing it in the day. Boasting a silk-blend construction, it features a sweetheart neck and a lace trim.
Rasario Lace and Tulle Mini Dress, £705.60 | Net-A-Porter
Rasario’s mini dress is perfect for your rehearsal dinner, reception, after-party or honeymoon. This bridal option has a blush tulle bodice that provides coverage and emphasizes the white lace embroidery.
Self-Portrait Lace-trim Sleeveless Mini Dress, £320 | Selfridges
Staying true to the brand’s love of lace, this stretchy knitted style is embellished with delicate embroidery and falls to a thigh-skimming hem with a figure-hugging fit.
The groom also worked with the designer duo for his custom black suit, which featured satin lapels and a matching bow tie, which he accessorised with a gold cross.
In fact, the entire Kardashian-Jenner-Barker was dressed by D&G, in various gothic-inspired get-ups. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, who was a bridesmaid alongside Travis’ two daughters, wore a pale grey tulle gown adorned with red roses.
Meanwhile, her sisters Kim and Khloe looked chic in black lace maxi dresses which blended in seamlessly with the rock ‘n’ roll theme of the wedding.
The ceremony took place at Villa Olivetta, which is part of the estate owned by designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
For the occasion, it was decked out in red roses and ornate gold candelabras and furniture. Proceedings were captured by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth.