See all the details of Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married! The couple exchanged vows yesterday in Portofino, Italy, in front of their families, and everyone wore Dolce & Gabbana of course.

The bride revealed details of her alternative wedding dress, which was created especially for her. The white mini dress by D&G Alta Moda featured a corset top, embellished with lace, inspired by archival Italian lingerie.

She accessorised it with lace court shoes and fingerless gloves.

What really made it stand out though was the dramatic cathedral length veil which featured a very important detail.

As per D&G, it ‘featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary. The religious iconography, based on one of @travisbarker’s tattoos, was accompanied by the text of ​​”Family Loyalty Respect.”’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Get the look:

The groom also worked with the designer duo for his custom black suit, which featured satin lapels and a matching bow tie, which he accessorised with a gold cross.

In fact, the entire Kardashian-Jenner-Barker was dressed by D&G, in various gothic-inspired get-ups. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, who was a bridesmaid alongside Travis’ two daughters, wore a pale grey tulle gown adorned with red roses.

Meanwhile, her sisters Kim and Khloe looked chic in black lace maxi dresses which blended in seamlessly with the rock ‘n’ roll theme of the wedding.

The ceremony took place at Villa Olivetta, which is part of the estate owned by designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

For the occasion, it was decked out in red roses and ornate gold candelabras and furniture. Proceedings were captured by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth.