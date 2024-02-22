Out with the animal print and in with the marble at Roberto Cavalli
See the autumn/winter 24 collection
Milan Fashion Week started off strongly with Roberto Cavalli's autumn/winter 24 collection.
Although the took over the creative helms of the iconic Italian fashion House in October 2020, showing his first collection the following February, Fausto Puglisi symbolically declared this show as his first.
More specifically, he took a step away from the bold prints and colours Cavalli has been known for, not delving into this archives for this collection. Instead, he took inspiration from marble.
During a trip to Sicily, he photographed histocial buildings and local churches and re-interpreted their use of marble in his designs.
Titled 'Marbleous', they are his 'ode to metamorphosis, with polychrome marbles representing and inspiring a woman's readiness to transform, evolve and reinterpret herself,' as per his Instagram.
The result? The natural stone pattern printed on almost every look, from puffer coats to silk skirts, tailored tops to trench coats and frothy mini dresses.
Puglisi still nodded to the DNA of the house with the cuts and fabrics of the garments (denim, silk and devore are signatures for the label). This could be seen in the silk and lace dresses, the fluid printed shirts, dramatic capes and the devore gowns.
Colour-wise, it was a much more muted palette than we've been accustomed to, with looks remaining firmly in the monochrome side of things, with the occasional pop of lime, red and mustard.
A departure indeed.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
