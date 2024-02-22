Out with the animal print and in with the marble at Roberto Cavalli

Milan Fashion Week started off strongly with Roberto Cavalli's autumn/winter 24 collection.

Although the took over the creative helms of the iconic Italian fashion House in October 2020, showing his first collection the following February, Fausto Puglisi symbolically declared this show as his first.

More specifically, he took a step away from the bold prints and colours Cavalli has been known for, not delving into this archives for this collection. Instead, he took inspiration from marble.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli

During a trip to Sicily, he photographed histocial buildings and local churches and re-interpreted their use of marble in his designs.

Titled 'Marbleous', they are his 'ode to metamorphosis, with polychrome marbles representing and inspiring a woman's readiness to transform, evolve and reinterpret herself,' as per his Instagram.

The result? The natural stone pattern printed on almost every look, from puffer coats to silk skirts, tailored tops to trench coats and frothy mini dresses.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli

Puglisi still nodded to the DNA of the house with the cuts and fabrics of the garments (denim, silk and devore are signatures for the label). This could be seen in the silk and lace dresses, the fluid printed shirts, dramatic capes and the devore gowns.

Colour-wise, it was a much more muted palette than we've been accustomed to, with looks remaining firmly in the monochrome side of things, with the occasional pop of lime, red and mustard.

A departure indeed.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

