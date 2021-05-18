You can buy Meghan Markle’s tongue-in-cheek t-shirt for £27

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A couple of months on from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah, the Duke and TV icon have joined forces again, becoming executive producers and co-creators of a new mental health documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, with the trailer landing just this week.

During the short preview of the documentary, we see snippets of interviews from Lady Gaga, DeMar DeRozan and Glenn Close amongst others, as well as Prince Harry chatting to Oprah, alongside footage of Prince Harry at his mother’s 1997 funeral.

‘To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,’ Prince Harry explains in the viral trailer. ‘In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.’

During the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex also makes a brief appearance, smiling over Harry’s shoulder while he does a video call on his computer.

But it’s her tongue-in-cheek t-shirt that people are loving, and for good reason. The £27 top is emblazoned with the words ‘raising the future’, an adorable nod to the couple’s soon-to-be two children.

It’s by British label Mère Soeur (French for ‘mother sister’), which is size inclusive and prints on sustainable fabrics.

The Me You Can’t See will be landing on Apple TV on 21 May.