Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel are both into this jeans trend and so am I

You know you've got a new trend on your hands when not one, but two stylish celebrities wear it in the space of 24 hours.

In case you hadn't noticed, we are a bit denim obsessed here at Marie Claire. From sharing the AW24 denim trends to know, to our editors putting jeans to the test and curating the best jeans for you season after season, we take our denim very seriously indeed.

Which is why we immediately took note when Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel both stepped out in New York City on the same day, wearing very similar jeans.

The style they're backing this season? Mum jeans. Of course, they're not exactly new, having been first made popular in the 90s and 90s. While their name - much like dad trainers - suggests a decidedly uncool item that parents would wear, they are actually universally flattering.

Distinguishable by their high waist and wide leg which tapers off at the ankle, they strike the right balance between smart and casual, and more importantly are very comfortable (no, I am not ready for skinny jeans to make a comeback).

Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel clearly both know this. Katie wore a black pair with a silk floral shirt and black leather slip-ons, proving the style can work perfectly for an evening look.

Meanwhile, fellow actor Jessica kept things more casual while filming her new show, The Better Sister, going for a light wash, paired with a white t-shirt, a denim jacket and white Superga trainers. A classic combo that never goes out of style.

Tempted? Here are some great mum jeans you can buy now.