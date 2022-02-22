Kate Middleton’s new pearl necklace is both sustainable and affordable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is away on her first solo trip to Denmark, and today was snapped visiting the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen.

For the occasion, she chose jewellery that was chic, sustainable and affordable. Her gorgeous pearl necklace is by British designer Monica Vinader, a favourite of Kate’s.

You can buy the chain and the pearl separately, but together they come in at just £120, a reasonable amount for a necklace that should last you a lifetime.

The pendant is made with a cultured freshwater pearl which is rainbow in lustre and features natural irregular silhouettes with varying sizes.

Meanwhile, the chain is made from 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, reducing CO2 emissions by over 60%. Monica Vinader pieces also come with a lifetime repair warranty, so they’re a true investment.

Kate Middleton paired the necklace with matching earrings, which offset her red Zara jacket perfectly.

She has worn the boucle blazer before, most notably during the football world cup.