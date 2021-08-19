Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer is back and it’s better than before

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Kate Middleton attended the Euro semi-finals in June, she showed her support for the England football team by wearing a gorgeous red tweed blazer.

It was then revealed it was a great high-street find by Zara, prompting it to sell out pretty much instantly (and popping up on eBay for double the price of course).

Well if you missed out, I have some great news for you: Zara has brought the blazer back, in a slightly different, but in my opinion better, version.

This new jacket is also made of a tweed-like textured fabric in the exact same shade of red, and is adorned with gold buttons.

However it doesn’t have the lapels the old one did, instead it has no collar and an elegant round neckline. It’s also cropped where the other one was longer.

TEXTURED DOUBLE-BREASTED JACKET, £69.99

LONG SLEEVE JACKET WITH A ROUND NECKLINE. FEATURING FRONT PATCH POCKETS WITH BUTTONS, LINING AND DOUBLE-BREASTED RAISED METAL BUTTON FASTENING AT THE FRONT. View Deal

If you did however prefer the more classic blazer style, Zara have a very similar one to Kate’s, but it’s a different fabric and its buttons are more of a silver tone (see below).

FITTED DOUBLE-BREASTED BLAZER, £59.99

BLAZER WITH A LAPEL COLLAR AND LONG SLEEVES. FEATURING PRONOUNCED SHOULDERS, FRONT WELT POCKETS, A BACK VENT AND DOUBLE-BREASTED FASTENING WITH METAL BUTTONS. View Deal

You can easily emulate the Duchess’ style by wearing yours over a white shirt and jeans, or for a dressier option, team it with a sleek black midi dress.

Happy shopping.