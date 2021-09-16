Kate Middleton wore the ultimate power outfit to return to royal duty

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge has officially returned to royal duty after taking a couple months to spend the summer holidays with her husband Prince William, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She paid a visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to meet and chat the personnel who have been helping Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Her power outfit definitely signalled she was back in business, as she donned navy tailored trousers, a cream blazer and the cutest clutch bag ever.

LARSSON DOUBLE BREASTED TWILL BLAZER, £285 at REISS

The Larsson jacket in neutral offers tailored simplicity with a soft finish. The double-breasted silhouette features wide peak lapels and button fastenings with front pockets for added functionality. Layover colourful casual tops for a high-impact look, or pair with shirts for a formal aesthetic. View Deal

Mini Holly, £295 at Tusting

A runaway success since its launch in 2020, and now benefitting from a new and more refined handle, the Mini Holly is a pretty and curvaceous 1950s-inspired bag. She comes in a selection of delicious colours and is a petite top-handled leather handbag with clean, curving lines and a fold-over flap secured by an elegant turn-lock fitting. View Deal

The blazer is by one of her signature high street brands, Reiss, and is still available to buy, though it has sold out in a lot of sizes (you can probably still find it in store though).

Her handbag meanwhile seems to be a new addition to her wardrobe, and is buy family-run British label Tusting. It was first launched in 2020 and is inspired by 1950s fashion.

Kate kept her jewellery to a minimum, letting her outfit do the talking. She simply accessorised with round earrings, and her engagement and wedding rings.