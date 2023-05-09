This is The Princess of Wales' secret to elevating her casual outfits

It's been big few days for the royal family. From the King's Coronation on Saturday (opens in new tab) to the concert at Windsor Castle (opens in new tab) on Sunday (headlined by Katy Perry and Lionel Richie) there has certainly been no lack of exciting events.

Of course, all eyes were on the royals and more specifically, their wardrobes, at each and every one of the weekend's official outings, and suffice to say that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton did not disappoint.

For the King's Coronation on Saturday morning, the Princess donned a white Alexander McQueen gown, (opens in new tab) alongside a formal robe and other regalia, while at the King's concert on Sunday, Middleton went for another Alexander McQueen look, sporting a red tailored suit by the British luxury brand.

Prior to the concert, on Sunday afternoon, Middleton also attended a walkabout for The Big Lunch in Windsor and wore one of the most casual looks of the entire weekend. The look was comprised of a pair of straight-leg trousers from LK Bennet, a set of trainers from Veja (opens in new tab) and a pale blue blazer from Reiss.

(Image credit: Getty)

Seeing the Princess in a pair of trainers does happen quite sparingly and there is no doubt that this was definitely one of Middleton's most casual looks. However, despite this, the royal managed to still look unfailingly chic.

This can be credited to the addition of her Reiss blazer, which helped to elevate the entire ensemble, giving Middleton's casual look a more polished appeal.

As far as styling goes, adding a blazer to any look is the perfect way to add a level of sophistication and evidently, this is a styling trick that Middleton employs on a regular basis. We'll definitely be borrowing this trick in the future. If it's good enough for a Princess, it's good enough for us!

Keep scrolling to shop Middleton's exact look from the Big Lunch in Windsor below.

