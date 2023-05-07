Everything you need to know about tonight's Coronation concert at Windsor Castle

The Coronation Concert will take place tonight, with some of the most famous faces in the world coming together to celebrate our new King.

Yesterday, all eyes were on the Royal Family to observe a powerful moment in history - the Coronation of King Charles III.

But now all the serious stuff is out of the way, it's time for the nation to let their hair down with a star-studded royal bash - whether that means watching the concert live at Windsor Castle or from the comfort of your own home.

Tonight's Coronation Concert will be broadcast live on BBC One from 8-10pm, so those at home can join in the fun. Here's everything you need to know about who's performing, what to expect and how to watch this big royal knees-up.

When is the concert for the Coronation?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Coronation concert for King Charles III - the highlight of Sunday's festivities - will take place tonight (Sunday, 7th May 2023) at 8pm.

The Coronation concert is set to last for two hours and showcase some of the best musical talents from both the UK and overseas.

Buckingham Palace has promised spectators "global music icons and contemporary stars" coming together to mark this momentous occasion. The special royal event will be hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

Where is the concert for the Coronation?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This huge-scale bash will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. It's the first time that a concert has been held on the grounds and the location is particularly significant, as it's the final resting place of the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Attendees are set to see the stage lit up with the colours of the Union Jack Flag in red, blue and white to symbolise the patriotism of the event. The backdrop will be the East Terrace of the Castle, making for a spectacular background for the live performances.

While the weather for the Coronation of King Charles III was a bit of a washout, this afternoon's forecast is looking brighter, with highs of 20 degrees Celsius and sunny spells predicted by BBC Weather.

Who is performing at the Coronation concert?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a star-studded lineup for the Coronation concert tonight, with the likes of Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Lionel Richie and a real blast from the past - Take That - performing at Windsor Castle.

The Take That lineup on the night will feature three of the original band members - Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Among the other performers will be Olly Murs, veteran rockstar Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Many of those performing in the concert tonight were also in attendance at the Coronation ceremony yesterday, causing some surprises for onlookers.

Katy Perry, in particular, proved to be an amusing addition to the guest list, particularly after she was spotted during a faux pas moment when she couldn't find her seat.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIgMay 6, 2023 See more

Stella McCartney will also be taking to the stage to give a spoken word performance on the theme of conservation and sustainability, a well-documented passion of King Charles III.

But while the lineup is undeniably strong, there are a few famous faces that won't be appearing on stage after they reportedly declined an invitation to perform.

Among those that reportedly rejected the opportunity to sing at the Coronation are Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls and Sir Elton John.

How to watch the Coronation concert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live on BBC One (opens in new tab) and BBC Radio 2 (opens in new tab).

Tonight's TV coverage will be anchored by Kirsty Young, who is the host of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Around 20,000 members of the public are expected to attend the Coronation Concert and watch the performances live at Windsor Castle. The attendees were picked via a special ballet before the event.

Watch this space for more updates on guests at the Coronation of King Charles III and the latest news on this historical moment.