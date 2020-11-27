Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader earrings are 25% off right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If they're good enough for HRH, they're good enough for us.

The Black Friday weekend is finally upon us and with plenty of bargains at our fingertips for the next few days, we want to make the most of it.

As the most talked-about woman in the world, the Duchess of Cambridge (and her Kate Middleton effect) determines trends and makes pieces sell out in minutes just by wearing them.

Among her top favourite brands is Monica Vinader, with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing her Siren Wire MV earrings in Green Onyx repeatedly over the years. And while they usually cost a whopping £125, they have been slashed by 25% in the Black Friday sale, now setting you back just £93.75.

If green is not to your liking, there are plenty of other colour-ways…

Happy Black Friday shopping!