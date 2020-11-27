Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader earrings are 25% off right now

If they're good enough for HRH, they're good enough for us.
The Black Friday weekend is finally upon us and with plenty of bargains at our fingertips for the next few days, we want to make the most of it.
As the most talked-about woman in the world, the Duchess of Cambridge (and her Kate Middleton effect) determines trends and makes pieces sell out in minutes just by wearing them.
Among her top favourite brands is Monica Vinader, with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing her Siren Wire MV earrings in Green Onyx repeatedly over the years. And while they usually cost a whopping £125, they have been slashed by 25% in the Black Friday sale, now setting you back just £93.75.
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings (Green Onyx)
£125 £93.75
Made of 18ct Gold Vermeil, Kate Middleton’s Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a gold finish with a Green Onyx stone.
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings (Moonstone)
£125 £93.75
Made of 18ct Gold Vermeil, these Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a gold finish with a Moonstone.
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings (Kyanite)
£100 £75
Made of sterling silver, these Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a silver finish with a Kyanite stone.
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings (Blue Lace Agate)
£125 £93.75
Made of 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil, these Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a Rose Gold finish with a Blue Lace Agate stone.
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings (Rose Quartz)
£125 £93.75
Made of 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil, these Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a Rose Gold finish with a Rose Quartz stone.
Happy Black Friday shopping!