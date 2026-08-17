Everything Kaia Gerber Wears Is a Masterclass in Minimalism—These Are the Pieces and Brands She Always Goes Back to
On the promo trail for The Shards, the model-actor swears by these labels
You've been hashtag blessed with a supermodel mother (Cindy Crawford)—and, even better, have been industriously sidelining your nepo baby origin story by starring in The Shards, Ryan Murphy's latest show based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis (The Guardian gave it five stars). In fact, on the promo trail, Kaia Gerber—whose father is businessman Rande Gerber—has been showcasing one of the best wardrobes (read: easy and elegant) of summer 2026.
The Shards might be set in a high school—the vibe? The Secret History crossed with American Psycho—but the model-actor's looks have been a lesson in the opposite mood: grown-up minimalism. Together with her stylist Emma Jade Morrison, Gerber has pulled off custom Prada, Gucci and Valentino, not to mention a dusting of Fendi Couture.
Where it gets interesting, however, is her off-duty style, which you'll be glad to hear might contain designer but is more about contemporary brands. (In fact, this also goes for her "on-duty" wardrobe on closer inspection. One of her outfits while promoting The Shards—a fluid black slip dress paired with a lightweight white scarf—is from Toteme.)
Not only has been carrying one designer handbag for the past few months—a rarity in today's pap culture, especially if you work in Hollywood!—but she wears (and rewears) a capsule wardrobe comprised of brands such as Repetto (for ballet pumps), With Jéan (for jersey dresses and skirts), DÔEN (for lace-trimmed blouses) and Alo (for activewear). With help from Star Style, which is one of the best resources if you see a celebrity wearing something you love and ideally want to own, we've found some of the exact pieces in her rotation.
Shop Our Favourite Kaia Gerber Staples
Off-Duty Shoe
When Kaia Gerber's out but not standing on a red carpet, she's most likely to be wearing a pair of heeled ballet pumps from Repetto. She's actually got her own collaboration with the brand, although its shoes are so popular that stocks are currently low, but the Camille, Repetto's everyday ballerina with a modest 3cm heel, is an equally good scene partner for all your straight-leg jeans.
Designer Handbag
This Gucci classic is one of the model-actor's most prized handbags, which she wears on repeat with everything from sweats to LBDs.
Gym Leggings
Kaia Gerber buys her gym leggings, like so many other A-listers, from Alo, specifically the brand's high-rise Airlift.
Mid-Price Handbag
Kaia Gerber's favourite mid-priced handbag is from Paloma Wool, a practical tote that can fit several books (she's a reader!) and maybe even a laptop if you streamline the rest of your possessions.
Slip Dress
Kaia Gerber recently wore a fluid slip dress by Toteme, styling it with an elegant wool blanket wrapped around her shoulders to counter any evening coolness.
Evening Accessory
A lightweight scarf thrown around your shoulders can be more versatile—and easier to pack!—than a lightweight jacket in these last days of summer.
Cult Sunglasses
Kaia Gerber wore the black version of these sunglasses on the promo trail for The Shards, but the tortoiseshell is equally versatile.
Polo Sweater
Her style is a little sporty, a little preppy—and this polo sweater, made from 100% cashmere, encapsulates both.
Nice Top
With Jéan is a favourite with Kaia, especially for soft-against-skin garments such as this jersey halter-neck top.
Lightweight Blouse
Kaia has a very similar version of this lace-trimmed blouse from DÔEN, which is so easy to pair with jeans, cargo pants, linen trousers, you name it.
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Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.