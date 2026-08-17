Everything Kaia Gerber Wears Is a Masterclass in Minimalism—These Are the Pieces and Brands She Always Goes Back to

You've been hashtag blessed with a supermodel mother (Cindy Crawford)—and, even better, have been industriously sidelining your nepo baby origin story by starring in The Shards, Ryan Murphy's latest show based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis (The Guardian gave it five stars). In fact, on the promo trail, Kaia Gerber—whose father is businessman Rande Gerber—has been showcasing one of the best wardrobes (read: easy and elegant) of summer 2026.

Kaia Gerber wearing Toteme (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Shards might be set in a high school—the vibe? The Secret History crossed with American Psycho—but the model-actor's looks have been a lesson in the opposite mood: grown-up minimalism. Together with her stylist Emma Jade Morrison, Gerber has pulled off custom Prada, Gucci and Valentino, not to mention a dusting of Fendi Couture.

Kaia Gerber wearing DÔEN (Image credit: @kaiagerber

Where it gets interesting, however, is her off-duty style, which you'll be glad to hear might contain designer but is more about contemporary brands. (In fact, this also goes for her "on-duty" wardrobe on closer inspection. One of her outfits while promoting The Shards—a fluid black slip dress paired with a lightweight white scarf—is from Toteme.)

Kaia Gerber with co-star Hayes Warner (Image credit: @kaiagerber

Not only has been carrying one designer handbag for the past few months—a rarity in today's pap culture, especially if you work in Hollywood!—but she wears (and rewears) a capsule wardrobe comprised of brands such as Repetto (for ballet pumps), With Jéan (for jersey dresses and skirts), DÔEN (for lace-trimmed blouses) and Alo (for activewear). With help from Star Style, which is one of the best resources if you see a celebrity wearing something you love and ideally want to own, we've found some of the exact pieces in her rotation.

Shop Our Favourite Kaia Gerber Staples