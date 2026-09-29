They're Not Basic, They're Timeless: A Pair of These Editor-Approved Black Boots Is Always Worth the Investment

Your guide to the best black boots this season

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@hannahallen00 @nlmarilyn @frannfyne wear black boots
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Granted, the words timeless, investment piece and capsule wardrobe are often overused by fashion editors, but there are a handful of pieces for when these terms truly do ring true: a sharply tailored black blazer, the perfect pair of jeans and, you guessed it, a classic pair of black boots. So if there's a boot-shaped hole in your shoe collection right now, allow me to break down exactly why it might be the addition you're sorely missing in your everyday rotation.

Just like an LBD (little black dress) a great LBB (little or long black boot) should act as the solution to many a footwear dilemma. After a shoe that's both warm and work-appropriate? A black knee-high boot will pair with almost any bottom. Searching for a shoe that leaves no gap between your favourite midi, maxi and even knee-length dresses? An over-the-knee sock is the easy-to-style staple covering all skirt lengths. Wondering what shoe will always work with a great pair of jeans? The pared-back black cowboy, in ankle length for ultimate versatility.

Renia Jas wears black boots faux fur coat

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The black boot was, essentially, built to be a genuine wear-anywhere-style, and there are five key designs to consider. The knee-high, in either leather or suede. The over-the-knee, for those more fond of dresses and skirts than trousers. The simplistic cowboy, for something slightly more casual and cool without veering into festival fashion territory. And the city take on the classic riding boot, perfect for both tucking trousers into and wearing skirts outside of. Plus, let's not forget the polished kitten heel ankle boot, perhaps the most versatile of the lot and one I personally reach for almost every day come Autumn.

anoukyve wears black boots black jeans

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Which style you choose comes down to personal preference and the pieces that make up the majority of your wardrobe already. But make the investment, care for them properly—the occasional clean and wipe-down with leather or suede protector will do—and re-sole once every few seasons, and you'll have a boot that stays with you for years to come.

Below is our definitive guide to the best styles to shop now, because when it comes to black boots, the sheer amount of choice is somewhat overwhelming.

Shop the Best Black Boots

1. Day-to-Night Knee-Highs

'Do it all' items are often the secret to a true timeless wardrobe. Their appeal lies in the true vastness of where, when and how we can wear them and few shoes fit the bill better come Autumn/Winter than a classic black knee-high.

For the office? Pair them with a classic pencil skirt, wide-leg trouser of any length or a knee-to-maxi length dress for an instant, easy pairing. For the evening? Anything goes. And come the weekend you might even favour the mid-noughties jean tuck, allowing the boots to take full focus. Invest wisely and never will you run our of ways to wear them.

2. Over-The-Knee Sock Boots 

You most likely know the feeling: you've found the perfect dress and have a great pair of boots to go with it, only to realise there's a one in gap between the two once you're halfway out the door. The solution? An over-the-knee sock boot that really can pair with anything, be it a full-length trouser, culotte or even an above-the-knee skirt that's always tricky to style sans tights come winter. Plus, they add an extra layer of warmth.

While a leather pair feels especially timeless, and pairs perfectly with velvet, denim, cotton and silk, fabric styles offer a slightly softer alternative, working beautifully with leather and suede skirts and jackets without going full-on cow.

3. Polished Western Ankle Boots

Cowboy boots have consistently stuck around as a year-round shoe staple, but Autumn/Winter sees festival-ready brown suedes swapped for more pared-back black and shrunken-down ankle lengths that are all the more practical.

Jeans and black trousers are where they make the most sense styling-wise, whether peeking out of longer-length wide-leg styles, with the pointed toe elongating the leg, or tucked in skinny and straight-leg cuts, placing more emphasis on the boot. Fringing, suede and leather will only accentuate the Western feel.

4. Flat Riding Boots

Thanks to Stella McCartney, stirrup leggings are back in the limelight and few shoes style better than a classic flat riding boot, truly leaning into the equestrian aesthetic. Plus, invest wisely and they'll become one of the most comfortable boots in any collection.

For those not too tempted to step back into a stirrup legging, jeans (especially straight leg styles) and knee-length skirts also make for a perfect pairing, particularly when embracing the countryside chic look: thick knits, trench coats and checked capes, included.

5. Black Kitten Heel Boots

Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah says "black kitten heel boots never go out of style and work with every trouser type and even long dresses and skirts," and I have to agree. Not only does the lower heel make them comfortable enough for everyday wear, but it also adds that extra polish to any look that you can't always find from a flat.

For a more casual take, style your jeans or trousers inside of the ankle boot—a balloon trouser or straight-leg jean works especially well. Otherwise, take your trousers, skirts and dresses outside of the boot for a more formal finish.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 