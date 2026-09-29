They're Not Basic, They're Timeless: A Pair of These Editor-Approved Black Boots Is Always Worth the Investment

Granted, the words timeless, investment piece and capsule wardrobe are often overused by fashion editors, but there are a handful of pieces for when these terms truly do ring true: a sharply tailored black blazer, the perfect pair of jeans and, you guessed it, a classic pair of black boots. So if there's a boot-shaped hole in your shoe collection right now, allow me to break down exactly why it might be the addition you're sorely missing in your everyday rotation.
Just like an LBD (little black dress) a great LBB (little or long black boot) should act as the solution to many a footwear dilemma. After a shoe that's both warm and work-appropriate? A black knee-high boot will pair with almost any bottom. Searching for a shoe that leaves no gap between your favourite midi, maxi and even knee-length dresses? An over-the-knee sock is the easy-to-style staple covering all skirt lengths. Wondering what shoe will always work with a great pair of jeans? The pared-back black cowboy, in ankle length for ultimate versatility.
The black boot was, essentially, built to be a genuine wear-anywhere-style, and there are five key designs to consider. The knee-high, in either leather or suede. The over-the-knee, for those more fond of dresses and skirts than trousers. The simplistic cowboy, for something slightly more casual and cool without veering into festival fashion territory. And the city take on the classic riding boot, perfect for both tucking trousers into and wearing skirts outside of. Plus, let's not forget the polished kitten heel ankle boot, perhaps the most versatile of the lot and one I personally reach for almost every day come Autumn.
Which style you choose comes down to personal preference and the pieces that make up the majority of your wardrobe already. But make the investment, care for them properly—the occasional clean and wipe-down with leather or suede protector will do—and re-sole once every few seasons, and you'll have a boot that stays with you for years to come.
Below is our definitive guide to the best styles to shop now, because when it comes to black boots, the sheer amount of choice is somewhat overwhelming.
Shop the Best Black Boots
1. Day-to-Night Knee-Highs
'Do it all' items are often the secret to a true timeless wardrobe. Their appeal lies in the true vastness of where, when and how we can wear them and few shoes fit the bill better come Autumn/Winter than a classic black knee-high.
For the office? Pair them with a classic pencil skirt, wide-leg trouser of any length or a knee-to-maxi length dress for an instant, easy pairing. For the evening? Anything goes. And come the weekend you might even favour the mid-noughties jean tuck, allowing the boots to take full focus. Invest wisely and never will you run our of ways to wear them.
Le Monde Beryl
Leather Babouche Knee-High Boots
With a kitten heel, pointed toe and high-shine leather, these boots feel especially polished.
M&S
Leather Ruched Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots
The slouch on these boots makes them feel especially suited to nighttime. But pair them with a longer-length dress or mid-calf skirt and you'll find yourself with an office-appropriate look.
Dear Frances
Alma Knee Boot
You may know Dear Frances for their bestselling mesh ballet flats, but the boot offering is just as sleek.
Aeyde
Medea suede knee-high boots
The lower Cuban heel on these boots makes them all the more practical for everyday wear.
Kurt Geiger
Ascot Knee Boot
There's no shortage of black leather knee-high boots, but suede offers a slightly softer touch. Just be sure to spray them with protectant before stepping out in the rain.
Uniqlo
Black Knee-high Boots
Uniqlo's sturdy block heel boots are great for everyday, and are wide enough for tucking in leggings and jeans.
2. Over-The-Knee Sock Boots
You most likely know the feeling: you've found the perfect dress and have a great pair of boots to go with it, only to realise there's a one in gap between the two once you're halfway out the door. The solution? An over-the-knee sock boot that really can pair with anything, be it a full-length trouser, culotte or even an above-the-knee skirt that's always tricky to style sans tights come winter. Plus, they add an extra layer of warmth.
While a leather pair feels especially timeless, and pairs perfectly with velvet, denim, cotton and silk, fabric styles offer a slightly softer alternative, working beautifully with leather and suede skirts and jackets without going full-on cow.
Toteme
Leather knee boots
With a small kitten heel and minimalistic design, these Toteme boots really will work with any outfit.
Arket
Stretch Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
Searching for a thigh-high sock boot with a higher heel that's more comfortable than a stiletto? Arket's leather stretch style ticks every box.
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots
These faux leather boots come complete with both a wide kitten heel and a zip closure, making them extra comfortable.
ME+EM
Stretch Over-Knee Boot
ME+EM customers know they can rely on the brand for timeless wardrobe investment pieces - these OTK boots are case in point.
Victoria Beckham
Harlow Thigh-High Boot 55 Black Jersey
Victoria Beckham's over-the-knee boots takes the sock element rather literally with a black jersey fabric.
Khaite
Arizona 50 leather over-the-knee boots
Khaite's bestselling boot, the Arizona 50, also comes in an over-the-knee length, expertly balancing super sexy with super polished.
3. Polished Western Ankle Boots
Cowboy boots have consistently stuck around as a year-round shoe staple, but Autumn/Winter sees festival-ready brown suedes swapped for more pared-back black and shrunken-down ankle lengths that are all the more practical.
Jeans and black trousers are where they make the most sense styling-wise, whether peeking out of longer-length wide-leg styles, with the pointed toe elongating the leg, or tucked in skinny and straight-leg cuts, placing more emphasis on the boot. Fringing, suede and leather will only accentuate the Western feel.
ZARA
Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
For a minimalist take on the classic cowboy, look to this Zara ankle-length pair with soft Western detailing.
Khaite
Nevada 40 leather ankle boots
Khaite's Nevada boots return season after season - for good reason.
Souliers Martinez
Vegas leather ankle boots
Note the tall shaft of these boots which make they super versatile and can be layered under dresses, and cropped trousers or jeans without cutting off your ankle.
Stories
Leather Cowboy Boots
The cowboy details on these Western boots are so subtle—note the upward toe and diamond shaped upper design—they could be easily missed.
Paris Texas
Bettina Leather Cowboy Boots
Look closely, and you'll spy snake-effect detailing across the toe of these ankle boots, lending them a Western detail that's still easy to style.
4. Flat Riding Boots
Thanks to Stella McCartney, stirrup leggings are back in the limelight and few shoes style better than a classic flat riding boot, truly leaning into the equestrian aesthetic. Plus, invest wisely and they'll become one of the most comfortable boots in any collection.
For those not too tempted to step back into a stirrup legging, jeans (especially straight leg styles) and knee-length skirts also make for a perfect pairing, particularly when embracing the countryside chic look: thick knits, trench coats and checked capes, included.
Massimo Dutti
Knee-High Leather Boots
These Massimo Dutti riding boots have been crafted with wider proportions in mind, lending them a slight slouch around the ankle with every step.
A.Emery
Jude leather knee-high boots
Opt for a clean cut, high-high black leather riding boot like this A.Emery style and it will work just as well for the office as it will at the weekend.
M&S
Leather Riding Knee High Boots
The wider cut on this boot makes them even more comfortable on the calves, meaning tucking in leggings, jeans or trousers is a tad easier.
Burberry
Leather Cavalier Boots
For a more traditional take on the classic riding boot, few brands are better than Burberry. Note the pull tabs and buckled ankle straps for an extra equestrian-like feel.
COS
Leather Riding Boots
Cos excels at timeless staples and these high-shine riding boots are absolutely that. To keep them looking perfect, be sure to give them a regular polish.
5. Black Kitten Heel Boots
Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah says "black kitten heel boots never go out of style and work with every trouser type and even long dresses and skirts," and I have to agree. Not only does the lower heel make them comfortable enough for everyday wear, but it also adds that extra polish to any look that you can't always find from a flat.
For a more casual take, style your jeans or trousers inside of the ankle boot—a balloon trouser or straight-leg jean works especially well. Otherwise, take your trousers, skirts and dresses outside of the boot for a more formal finish.
Aeyde
Leather Sofie Heeled Boots 35
Smooth black leather, a sleek pointed toe and a comfortable kitten heel (with a zip closure, I should add) make these pared-back boots one of the easiest to style in any wardrobe.
STAUD
Suede Wally Heeled Ankle Boots 55
The wider heel of these Staud suede boots makes then extra comfortable. Trust me, I own them in white.
The Row
Liisa Kitten Boot
With a zip-up closure, these sock-like suede boots are far easier to put on and take off than pull-up styles.
Khaite
Arizona 50 leather ankle boots
Khaite's signature slanted heel is an unspoken marker of the brand for true fashion fans.
MANGO
Kitten Heel Pointed-Toe Ankle Boot
If you aren't too fond of real leather, consider this faux pair a particularly strong option.
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