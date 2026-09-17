I’m a Corporate Lawyer, and This is How I'm Wearing the 3 New Trouser Trends at Work

There’s something about September that always makes me want to rethink my work wardrobe. After the lighter, more relaxed dressing of summer, the return to the office feels like the perfect opportunity for a sartorial reset—and this season, I’m starting with trousers.
For me, the right pair of trousers can completely transform how you feel in your clothes. They can sharpen a blazer, make a simple shirt feel considered and, perhaps most importantly, set the tone for how you want to show up at work.
This Autumn, I’m embracing three silhouettes: the barrel leg, the wide leg and the flare. Each has a very different personality, but all three have one thing in common: they make a statement without sacrificing sophistication.
The Barrel Leg
The barrel leg is probably the silhouette that feels most fashion of the three—and that’s exactly why I love it. I'm not going to lie, when I first saw it, I had my reservations, but when you try them on, they are incredibly flattering.
With its distinctive curved shape, the barrel trouser creates volume through the leg before tapering towards the ankle. Rather than clinging to the body, the silhouette creates space around it, which can actually make the waist appear more defined. There’s something very chic about that contrast between a defined waist and the softly curved leg.
It’s also a great way to make your existing work wardrobe feel new again. Take the same white shirt and blazer you might normally wear with a straight trouser and swap in a barrel leg—suddenly, the entire outfit feels more directional.
I tend to balance the volume with something more fitted or tucked in on top. A slim knit, crisp shirt or structured blazer works beautifully, particularly when the waist is clearly defined.
For me, this is the trouser to choose when you want your colleagues to think “she really knows fashion” rather than simply “she’s wearing another suit.”
My rule: let the trouser do the talking. Keep the rest of the look clean and considered.
ME+EM
Heritage Barrel Trouser
ME+EM
Engineered Barrel Trouser
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced Organic High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
The Frankie Shop
Doyer Wide-Leg Pants
French Connection
Misa Relaxed Cream Curved Leg Jeans
Reiss
Atelier Satin Barrel-Leg Trousers
The Wide Leg
If I had to choose one trouser shape that best represents my approach to workwear, it would probably be the wide leg.
There is simply something about a beautifully tailored wide-leg trouser that makes you stand a little taller. Perhaps that’s why the silhouette has become such an important part of modern power dressing. It has presence without being rigid, and confidence without feeling overtly masculine.
When I have an important meeting or a day packed with senior-level conversations, this is often the silhouette I reach for. This is power dressing without needing to rely on the traditional sharp, restrictive suit.
For September, I’d style a high-waisted wide leg with a fitted shirt or fine-gauge knit, adding a belt to define the waist. A tonal blazer makes the look feel particularly polished, while a point-toe shoe underneath helps emphasise that elongated line.
My rule: embrace the volume and commit to the proportion. A wide leg looks best when it feels intentional.
ME+EM
Pleat Wide-Leg Trouser
ME+EM
Wide Tux Man Pant
ST. AGNI
Pleated Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
The Flared Leg
The flare is the trouser shape I reach for when I want something that feels feminine, sophisticated and effortlessly elongating.
The beauty of a flare is its ability to create the illusion of longer legs. Fitted through the waist and thigh before subtly widening from the knee, it draws the eye downwards and creates a beautifully elegant line.
It also has a softer quality than some of the more architectural trouser shapes. Worn with a blazer, silk shirt or fine knit, a flare feels polished enough for the office but still distinctly feminine.
For work, I particularly love a tailored flare in a dark neutral—black, navy, charcoal or chocolate brown. Add a pointed pump or slim ankle boot and the effect is incredibly flattering.
There’s also something timeless about this silhouette. Unlike some of the more fleeting trouser trends, a well-cut flare has a longevity that makes it worth investing in.
My rule: choose the longest length you can comfortably wear with your shoes. The closer the hem is to the floor, the more leg-elongating the effect.
ME+EM
Leg Elongator Trouser
Victoria Beckham
Stretch Wool-Blend High-Waist Flared Pants
Veronica Beard
Gracie Stretch-Jersey Flared Pants
Max Mara
Elegante Cady Staight-Leg Pants
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Mariko is a London-based corporate lawyer, digital content creator, and modern workwear authority with over 15 years’ experience in the legal world. What began as a creative outlet alongside a demanding career has evolved into a platform celebrating personal style through the lens of workwear and everyday dressing.
Informed by her Japanese heritage and her belief in fashion as a powerful form of self-expression, Mariko’s aesthetic champions tailored silhouettes and versatile designs that incorporate the latest trends in a polishedand professional way. As a working mother, she creates elegant yet practical looks that transition seamlessly from meetings to school pick-ups and beyond. Through her content, she inspires women to dress with confidence, intention, and individuality.