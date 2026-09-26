Everyday Handbags are Stealing the Spotlight—These are the 9 Styles Celebrities Including Rihanna and Kaia Gerber are Championing

Scroll through the favourites of Rihanna, Kaia Gerber and Zendaya...

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We don't really have an equivalent fashion rule to "no white after Labor Day", but one that you probably observe without realising it is, "no straw bags after September 1st". The Princess of Wales actually got a head start on this particular edict at Wimbledon, choosing not to carry a basket but a neat leather top-handle from DeMellier. Dua Lipa might have been on a perma-holiday after her wedding earlier this summer but she, too, has transitioned with help from Chanel, who, coincidentally made her wedding dress as well as her favourite black handbag du jour. After deep-diving into the subject, these are the celebrity handbags to bookmark this autumn (because, whisper it, it's time to face the music and shelve the raffia until next summer).

The 9 Best Celebrity-Approved Everyday Handbags

Kaia Gerber's Gucci Bag

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike many celebrities, Kaia Gerber really plays favourites with her bags, carrying one over (and over and over) with outfits that span day, night and everything in between. Gucci's Jackie 1961, in simple, elegant black, is one of her long-term favourites and, with its archival pedigree that stretches back into last century, it's not hard to see why.

Poppy Delevigne's Aspinal of London Bag

Poppy Delevigne Aspinal bag

Poppy Delevigne

(Image credit: Aspinal)

There’s a reason why the Aspinal of London Bella Hobo bag is fast becoming one of the most sighted handbags. It’s roomy enough to carry all your everyday essentials, but has a relaxed softness that means it can easily shift from day to night, as well as to relaxed weekends.

Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Bag

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a general rule, Zoë Kravitz only carries handbags from two designer brands: The Row and Saint Laurent. The latter's Le 5 À 7 is designed to help its wearer "carry the day", with a slouchily capacious interior that means you can easily cart your laptop around.

Kate Middleton's DeMellier Bag

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales knows a thing or two about top-handle bags—smart, neat and utterly failsafe if you want to make a good first impression. DeMellier's Nano Montreal is the perfect choice if you're challenging yourself to go as hands-free as possible.

Dua Lipa's Chanel Handbag

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Chanel has just had a blockbuster summer, in part courtesy of newlywed Dua Lipa. Not only did the singer choose the brand for this year's biggest wedding dress (besides Taylor!), she's also been carrying its new range of handbags on repeat—including this quilted, and triangular, beauty, the 25 Small Handbag.

Alexa Chung's Land's End Bag

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: @alexachung)

If you're looking for a canvas tote bag that can sit neatly on top of your suitcase, but double up on the beach, Alexa Chung recommends the customisable (and pleasingly sturdy) tote from Land's End.

Irina Shayk's Ferragamo Bag

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

Irina Shayk has blazed a very well-dressed trail through this year's Venice Film Festival, including the simple but effective formula of a bodycon dress teamed with nothing more nothing less than an impeccable shoulder bag, in this case a brand new design by Ferragamo.

Rihanna's Dior Bag

Rihanna

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior's Milly-La-Forêt Bag isn't your average shoulder bag, which is probably why it's become a favourite companion of Rihanna's. On the catwalk it was styled with floating lace dresses and nip-waist tweed jackets. Rihanna, however, prefers a baseball cap and grey-marl hoodie, proving that a good handbag contains multitudes.

Zendaya's Louis Vuitton

Zendaya

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's smash-hit summer has also included off-duty moments that are inspiring in their simplicity, like this tank-and-jeans combo (complete with one very important accessory: Louis Vuitton's City Steamer).

Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Editor

Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.