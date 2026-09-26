Everyday Handbags are Stealing the Spotlight—These are the 9 Styles Celebrities Including Rihanna and Kaia Gerber are Championing

We don't really have an equivalent fashion rule to "no white after Labor Day", but one that you probably observe without realising it is, "no straw bags after September 1st". The Princess of Wales actually got a head start on this particular edict at Wimbledon, choosing not to carry a basket but a neat leather top-handle from DeMellier. Dua Lipa might have been on a perma-holiday after her wedding earlier this summer but she, too, has transitioned with help from Chanel, who, coincidentally made her wedding dress as well as her favourite black handbag du jour. After deep-diving into the subject, these are the celebrity handbags to bookmark this autumn (because, whisper it, it's time to face the music and shelve the raffia until next summer).
The 9 Best Celebrity-Approved Everyday Handbags
Kaia Gerber's Gucci Bag
Unlike many celebrities, Kaia Gerber really plays favourites with her bags, carrying one over (and over and over) with outfits that span day, night and everything in between. Gucci's Jackie 1961, in simple, elegant black, is one of her long-term favourites and, with its archival pedigree that stretches back into last century, it's not hard to see why.
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag
Made from soft grainy leather that's been aged to create a time-worn effect, Gucci's Jackie 1961 has earned its place in your handbag line-up.
Poppy Delevigne's Aspinal of London Bag
There’s a reason why the Aspinal of London Bella Hobo bag is fast becoming one of the most sighted handbags. It’s roomy enough to carry all your everyday essentials, but has a relaxed softness that means it can easily shift from day to night, as well as to relaxed weekends.
Aspinal of London
Bella Hobo Black Milled Pebble
Also spotted carrying the Bella Hobo are Ashley Graham and Lily James, proof a great black shoulder bag is always a good investment.
Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Bag
As a general rule, Zoë Kravitz only carries handbags from two designer brands: The Row and Saint Laurent. The latter's Le 5 À 7 is designed to help its wearer "carry the day", with a slouchily capacious interior that means you can easily cart your laptop around.
Saint Laurent
Le 5 À 7 Bea Leather Tote Bag
Saint Laurent's Le 5 À 7 Bea is a "functional classic", with a mood of cool-woman minimalism that means it will go perfectly with all your wardrobe stalwarts (trench coats, white shirts, straight-leg jeans...).
Kate Middleton's DeMellier Bag
The Princess of Wales knows a thing or two about top-handle bags—smart, neat and utterly failsafe if you want to make a good first impression. DeMellier's Nano Montreal is the perfect choice if you're challenging yourself to go as hands-free as possible.
DeMellier
The Nano Montreal
Dinkily-proportioned, and offset with hardware, DeMellier's handbag makes a quiet statement.
Dua Lipa's Chanel Handbag
Chanel has just had a blockbuster summer, in part courtesy of newlywed Dua Lipa. Not only did the singer choose the brand for this year's biggest wedding dress (besides Taylor!), she's also been carrying its new range of handbags on repeat—including this quilted, and triangular, beauty, the 25 Small Handbag.
Chanel
25 Small Handbag
This triangular shoulder bag offers a twist on a classically quilted Chanel.
Alexa Chung's Land's End Bag
If you're looking for a canvas tote bag that can sit neatly on top of your suitcase, but double up on the beach, Alexa Chung recommends the customisable (and pleasingly sturdy) tote from Land's End.
Land's End
Extra Large Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag
For an extra £3.50, you can personalised your canvas tote bag with a monogram.
Irina Shayk's Ferragamo Bag
Irina Shayk has blazed a very well-dressed trail through this year's Venice Film Festival, including the simple but effective formula of a bodycon dress teamed with nothing more nothing less than an impeccable shoulder bag, in this case a brand new design by Ferragamo.
Ferragamo
Cara Bag
Cara can either be carried as a clutch or as a shoulder bag, giving her (and, by extension, you) day to evening potential.
Rihanna's Dior Bag
Dior's Milly-La-Forêt Bag isn't your average shoulder bag, which is probably why it's become a favourite companion of Rihanna's. On the catwalk it was styled with floating lace dresses and nip-waist tweed jackets. Rihanna, however, prefers a baseball cap and grey-marl hoodie, proving that a good handbag contains multitudes.
Dior
Medium Dior Milly-La-Forêt Bag
Dior's Milly-La-Forêt is described as "a slouchy, laid-back creation inspired by these moments of timeless leisure," because its starting point, the village of Milly-La-Forêt, served as the sanctuary of Mr Dior.
Zendaya's Louis Vuitton
Zendaya's smash-hit summer has also included off-duty moments that are inspiring in their simplicity, like this tank-and-jeans combo (complete with one very important accessory: Louis Vuitton's City Steamer).
Louis Vuitton
City Steamer Soft MM
Subtle and timeless, Louis Vuitton's City Steamer is the definition of everyday elegance.
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Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.