Tired of Wearing the Same Brands? Meet 7 Lesser-Known Labels the Marie Claire Fashion Experts Think You Should Know

I'm going to paint a scene, tell me if it sounds familiar. You've found the perfect outfit, headed out to the restaurant, bar or holiday resort—any location will do—only to realise when you get there that not one but two women are wearing the exact same thing. That high street buy you thought was especially chic clearly garnered the same reaction from many another lunchtime browser. So now you're after something (almost) nobody else has, to avoid the uncomfortable outfit Uno, and luckily, our Marie Claire Masters and Editors have a handful of niche brands up their sleeves.

Think boldly printed dresses and co-ords from Lisa Ing Marinelli's beloved Alémais, perfect for holidays and special occasions alike. Australian label SIR., which has Leila Kashanipour sold. And minimalist-fashion-fan-friendly Róhe, satisfying Susan Bender's high wardrobe standards. All easy enough to get hold of, yet still known only to your most fashionable friends.

Or, if you want something even further under the radar, Tijan Mansour's pick of Da Luna and Lily Russo-Bah's Chan Luu suggestion sit neatly in that sweet spot. Scroll on to see why each label has been chosen as a niche brand to know now.

Chan Luu, Lily Russo-Bah

Vietnamese designer Chan Luu launched her eponymous brand in 1996, yet has largely flown under the radar despite cultivating a fiercely loyal following. Once best known for her bohemian jewellery and wrap bracelets, the label has entered a new chapter with Luu's niece and longtime Head of Design, Tessa Tran, now serving as Creative Director. However, it is the brand's clothing that has taken over the internet. If you've spotted a pair of shantung silk trousers or a tunic embellished with oversized discs on your favourite influencer, chances are it's by Chan Luu.

ALÉMAIS, Lisa Ing Marinelli

Right now, because it's summer, I'd choose ALÉMAIS. They have the best prints—and not your typical ones, either. Not classic florals, but fringing, brown hues and even neutral shades that I find really refreshing as an alternative to what we usually see during the warmer months. I've got a fringe dress from them that I wore to Wimbledon, and a pair of shorts too, in patterns quite unlike anything you'd find elsewhere.

Bernadette, Hannah Almassi

My go-to brands are those that successfully marry a level of femininity and prettiness with simple, classic cuts. I like clothes that are detailed but unfussy, timeless and not particularly tied to a trend or season. Antwerp-based Bernadette is a label that offers that mix with modest silhouettes and charming fabrics.

SIR., Leila Kashanipour

The brand draws heavily on a 70s aesthetic—think soft, neutral tones and a laid-back Studio 54-by-the-beach feel—but translates it into pieces that stay wearable and modern rather than costumey. Its dresses, which are the label's signature, are known for their beautiful cuts: fluid silhouettes, open backs, strapless styles and tiered or pleated fabrics that flatter without being fussy. Even the tailoring and knitwear lean minimal and clean, with a strong emphasis on natural fabrics and craftsmanship over trend-chasing. The overall design philosophy is "effortless luxury"—confident, feminine and easy to move in, whether that's for a beach holiday or a polished everyday look. I love them!

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éliou, Lauren Cunningham

If I had to wear only one brand for the rest of my life, it would be éliou, the Miami-based label with Brazilian roots crafting incredible jewellery, dresses, co-ords and shirts. Beautiful pieces, essentially, that you could wear to any elevated beach club. They have just one store—which I was lucky enough to visit last year—at the front of their Miami HQ, but they do ship worldwide. Only a small number of pieces are added each season, and they often sell out before you've had the chance to add to basket. Consider this your warning to move swiftly if something catches your eye.