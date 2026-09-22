I’m a Fashion Director—Any of These 13 New-In Autumn Buys Would Make a Great Addition to Your Forever Wardrobe

From elegant outerwear to considered wardrobe staples, these are the pieces with plenty of mileage for this season and beyond

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As Marie Claire's Fashion Director, it's my job to stay on top of the latest Autumn/Winter 2026 trends, but more importantly, to keep you in the know about which designers to have on your radar, which pieces are dropping when and, most crucially, which are worth the investment.

Mytheresa continues to be my go-to shopping destination when I'm looking to add to my forever wardrobe. From hero designers such as Phoebe Philo and Prada to contemporary labels such as Rohé and Toteme, if you're a regular on its New In page, you'll know that when looking for the most sought-after pieces from each collection, Mytheresa delivers.

Knowing which pieces to buy can feel overwhelming, which is why I've done the scrolling, so you don't have to. A great coat is a priority on my autumn/winter shopping list, and Mytheresa always has The Frankie Shop's latest colourways and styles. When it comes to timeless tailoring to take me from desk to dinner, Magda Butrym and Stella McCartney are my first ports of call. And then, of course, as anyone who knows me well knows, colour and print are the cornerstones of my wardrobe — something Mytheresa does very well, buying into designers such as Dries Van Noten, Dôen and La DoubleJ. Intrigued? Below, I've selected 13 of Mytheresa's latest arrivals that will bring new-season energy to your everyday wardrobe, whilst also proving to be pieces you will love and wear for seasons to come.

Shop My Edit of 13 New-In Autumn Buys from Mytheresa

Lily Russo-Bah
Lily Russo-Bah
Fashion Director

Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.

Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.

She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world. 