I’m a Fashion Director—Any of These 13 New-In Autumn Buys Would Make a Great Addition to Your Forever Wardrobe

As Marie Claire's Fashion Director, it's my job to stay on top of the latest Autumn/Winter 2026 trends, but more importantly, to keep you in the know about which designers to have on your radar, which pieces are dropping when and, most crucially, which are worth the investment.
Mytheresa continues to be my go-to shopping destination when I'm looking to add to my forever wardrobe. From hero designers such as Phoebe Philo and Prada to contemporary labels such as Rohé and Toteme, if you're a regular on its New In page, you'll know that when looking for the most sought-after pieces from each collection, Mytheresa delivers.
Knowing which pieces to buy can feel overwhelming, which is why I've done the scrolling, so you don't have to. A great coat is a priority on my autumn/winter shopping list, and Mytheresa always has The Frankie Shop's latest colourways and styles. When it comes to timeless tailoring to take me from desk to dinner, Magda Butrym and Stella McCartney are my first ports of call. And then, of course, as anyone who knows me well knows, colour and print are the cornerstones of my wardrobe — something Mytheresa does very well, buying into designers such as Dries Van Noten, Dôen and La DoubleJ. Intrigued? Below, I've selected 13 of Mytheresa's latest arrivals that will bring new-season energy to your everyday wardrobe, whilst also proving to be pieces you will love and wear for seasons to come.
Shop My Edit of 13 New-In Autumn Buys from Mytheresa
Róhe
Marie leather jacket
Looking for a smarter alternative to your everyday biker jacket? Rohé's paired back iteration ticks all the boxes.
The Frankie Shop
Brea single-breasted wool-blend coat
The Frankie Shop is my go-to for oversized winter coats every year. This season I’m adding burgundy to my collection.
Khaite
Nevada leather ankle boots
The comfortable heel and slim ankle make the Khaite Nevada boots a great all-rounder, which is why they are back for yet another season.
Max Mara
High-rise flared jeans
A blazer with a nipped in waist has the unmatched ability to sculpt and polish every look.
Magda Butrym
Double-breasted wool and cashmere-blend blazer
A blazer with a nipped in waist has the ability to sculpt and polish every look.
Toteme
Zebra-print calf hair pumps
Animal print is now considered, by some, to be as versatile as neutrals however zebra print will bring added flair to every outfit.
Stella McCartney
High-rise tapered pants
Adding a pair of stirrup trousers to your default tailored trouser look will give new season energy. The high-waist is particularly flattering.
Phoebe Philo
Half Bombé shield sunglasses
Phoebe Philo's Bombé glasses are a little too statment for some. Enter the Half Bombé, and you have one of the most flattering pair of sunglasses money can buy.
La DoubleJ
Feather-trimmed alpaca and wool-blend sweater
Covering up in winter need not be boring. Enter La Double J’s feather-trim knit.
Doen
Adelana floral silk satin midi dress
If a Doen cotton dress was your summer uniform, try this silk slip under a chunky cardigan and or tailored blazer.
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Medium canvas shoulder bag
Gucci designer Demna Gvasalia has brought his signature cool to the house of Gucci, but what I'm loving most are the accessories. The Jackie in monogram canvas is a future heirloom.
Savette
Symmetry Mini leather crossbody bag
I have never regretted investing in a great cross-body bag. Contemporary label Savette might have designed my favourite yet.
Dries Van Noten
Paisley jacquard midi skirt
Statement pieces can be timeless, especially a brocade skirt. Style with a white skirt in autumn, and layer on your favourite knit, when winter comes.