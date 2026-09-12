The Beauty Digest: A Foundation With Infinite Shades, Diptyque Does Bodycare, and the Exhibition Every Beauty Lover Should See

The launches, innovations and beauty moments worth having on your radar this week.

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The Beauty Digest: New Products to Know
(Image credit: Diptyque / Charlotte Mensah / Dcypher / Ilia / Vieve)
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The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.

The New Launches on My Radar

Spotlight On: Dcypher Custom Foundation

Dcypher Custom Foundation

(Image credit: Marie Claire)

I’m used to hearing brands talk about personalised shades or preach the virtues of AI-powered shade-matching technology, but UK-based make-up brand Dcypher has undoubtedly set a new benchmark.

They've just unveiled their first counters in John Lewis stores nationwide, where, rather than matching you to the closest shade in a predetermined range, their technology scans your skin and creates a bespoke foundation shade, mixed on the spot. The result is about as close to a perfect match as I’ve ever seen—and makes the traditional foundation shade range suddenly feel rather limiting.

So far, Dcypher has mixed more than 100,000 unique foundation shades, but theoretically, the possibilities are infinite. This is personalised makeup as it was always meant to be.

Beauty Buzz: Charlotte Mensah Community Matters

Charlotte Mensah: Community Matters

(Image credit: Charlotte Mensah)

If you do one thing this weekend, make it a visit to Charlotte Mensah’s Community Matters exhibition. The retrospective celebrates four decades of Mensah’s extraordinary career, but its significance extends far beyond one hairstylist. Through personal photographs, objects and stories, it documents the history of Black hair, beauty and community in Britain—and gives that history the cultural space and recognition it deserves. The exhibition is only open this weekend, so make sure you catch it while you can.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.