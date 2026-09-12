The Beauty Digest: A Foundation With Infinite Shades, Diptyque Does Bodycare, and the Exhibition Every Beauty Lover Should See

The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.
The New Launches on My Radar
ILIA Beauty
Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner
Maybe it’s the weather or maybe it’s my age, but my eyes have been particularly dry and sensitive lately—and some of my go-to makeup isn’t agreeing with them anymore. So, the arrival of a long-wear liner specifically tested for sensitive eyes and the waterline feels particularly well timed. The waterproof, sweatproof formula glides on without dragging or tugging, but still gives you enough playtime to blend before setting for up to 24 hours.
It comes in 10 shades, spanning nuanced neutrals and jewel tones, and the pencil itself is made in part from repurposed coffee chaff, a by-product of the coffee industry that would otherwise go to waste.
Diptyque
Nurturing Cleansing Gel for Body and Hair
Diptyque is one of those brands that does everything so beautifully, every launch excites me. But this one in particular caught my attention, marking the fragrance house’s first real foray into bodycare.
Les Rituels de Soin is a new collection inspired by the bathing rituals of ancient civilisations, with sensorial formulas designed to turn everyday bodycare into something altogether more ceremonial. I’ve been particularly taken with the cleansing gel, which you can use on both body and hair, pairing sweet almond with fresh bergamot, green mandarin, and neroli. It's utterly divine.
VIEVE
Skin Nova Concealer
My make-up bag is becoming increasingly full of Vieve products. I love the original Skin Nova (a beautiful, glowy base under make-up), and the brow definer is arguably one of the best in the business. The brand’s latest launch, Skin Nova Concealer, looks set to be another addition to my ever-expanding collection.
It promises buildable coverage with the same luminous, skin-like finish that made the original Skin Nova a viral sensation, plus skincare ingredients like polyglutamic acid and niacinamide to hydrate, smooth, and brighten. Essentially, it’s the Skin Nova glow, but with great coverage—and so far, I'm very impressed.
Spotlight On: Dcypher Custom Foundation
I’m used to hearing brands talk about personalised shades or preach the virtues of AI-powered shade-matching technology, but UK-based make-up brand Dcypher has undoubtedly set a new benchmark.
They've just unveiled their first counters in John Lewis stores nationwide, where, rather than matching you to the closest shade in a predetermined range, their technology scans your skin and creates a bespoke foundation shade, mixed on the spot. The result is about as close to a perfect match as I’ve ever seen—and makes the traditional foundation shade range suddenly feel rather limiting.
So far, Dcypher has mixed more than 100,000 unique foundation shades, but theoretically, the possibilities are infinite. This is personalised makeup as it was always meant to be.
Beauty Buzz: Charlotte Mensah Community Matters
If you do one thing this weekend, make it a visit to Charlotte Mensah’s Community Matters exhibition. The retrospective celebrates four decades of Mensah’s extraordinary career, but its significance extends far beyond one hairstylist. Through personal photographs, objects and stories, it documents the history of Black hair, beauty and community in Britain—and gives that history the cultural space and recognition it deserves. The exhibition is only open this weekend, so make sure you catch it while you can.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.