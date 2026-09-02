Kaia Gerber Just Wore the ’90s Dress Style That’s as Flattering as It Is Low-Effort

The model-actor channels minimalism ahead of autumn

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Kaia Gerber
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When Kaia Gerber sat in the stands of the US Open, she wasn't wearing a baseball cap or sneakers or anything you might categorise as "casual". Instead, the actor—whose looks have been especially of note as she spent this summer promoting The Shards—chose one of autumn's most coveted dresses for the occasion.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber at the US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber's dress is by Yana Matkivski which is in fact a bodysuit with integrated pencil skirt, which is what gives the "dress" its second-skin fit. Clever, no? You can't tell from the above photograph but it's got a scoop back that's inspired by the silhouette of vintage bathing suits.

Gucci

Gucci AW26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This kind of no-frills dress that goes on like a glove and manages to semaphore a low-effort, high-glam mood appeared in several collections for Autumn/Winter 26, with designers interpreting its allure for a new season. This is the kind of dress that does all the hard work for its wearer. At Gucci, that meant fine straps, a scoop neck, a knee-length hemline and what appeared to be a stretch-jersey fabrication.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein AW26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Calvin Klein configured its version of the '90s silhouette with an elongated square neckline, choosing a stiffer material to give its dress a hint of sculpture instead of a skin-tight fit.

Whatever you choose—and there are plenty of versions hitting shop floors as we speak—the even better news about this dress is that you can (almost) sit back when it comes to accessories. I say "almost" because you'll find that a pair of heels—not as stratospheric as Gerber's, but significant enough in the height department—makes the perfect finishing touch. Apart from a stiletto—although, really, it doesn't have to be anywhere near as high or tapered as that word suggests—you can take a pleasingly minimal approach to your add-ons: subtle earrings or a wrist watch, wrap-around sunglasses and another hero of the '90s: a shoulder bag (Gerber's preference is for a tiger-printed, Fendi Baguette).

The Best Black '90s Dresses

Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Writer

Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.