From Heeled Loafers to Square Toes and Lace-Up Courts, Consider This Your Guide to Autumn/Winter’s Defining Shoe Trends

I walked outside this morning wearing a pair of very naked sandals, a thin spaghetti of rubber forming a “T” over my foot. I knew this was it, you see: the end of sandals and the start of more autumnal, more appropriate footwear. I wanted to go out on a high. And, having achieved my goal of walking to and from a coffee shop without my bare skin getting rained on, I’m ready to embrace the shoe-themed delights of Autumn/Winter 2026. There’s plenty to make you forget the ease of slipping on flip-flops, from the new leather finish (that once made a shoe-obsessed main character squeal on TV!) to the hottest shape for your toe. If you’re feeling a little lost or uninspired when transitioning away from summer outfits, these five Autumn/Winter shoe trends will give last autumn’s outfits an injection of new-season energy. Bookmark them now.
Lace-Up Details
Prada knows how to create a cult shoe. For AW26, lace-up court shoes with contrasting laces in purple and bottle green are at the top of every fashion insider’s wishlist. At Marni, Meryl Rogge made us fall in love with the brand all over again, notably with the lace-up kitten heels, which are as statement-making as they are practical. Jimmy Choo introduced the Scarlett pumps a few seasons ago, but has added lace and tweed to this season’s offering.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Spirit Lace Up Kitten Heels in Burgundy
If you want designer details on the high street - this is a great option.
MARNI
Lace-Up Leather Slingback Pumps
You can look forward to pairing these lace-ups with ribbed tights or socks when the weather turns cooler.
Free People
Blythe Laced Heels
If you prefer a wider shoe to pointy courts, this pair from Free People ticks all the boxes.
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 50
Jimmy Choo's Scarlett pumps will immediately lend gravitas to jacket-and-jean combinations.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
Prada is always a good idea, especially when they're as versatile as these kitten heel courts.
Square Toes
It might not possess the knife-sharpness of a point, but a square toe still has plenty of edge. At Miu Miu, a square-toed, block-heeled pump heralded the shoe shape of the season. From sandals to loafers and classic court shoes you can wear to work, add a pair to your existing outfits for instant kudos.
Hush
Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats
A twist on the classic ballet pump that you can wear day in, day out this autumn.
Arket
Square-Toe Leather Pumps
With a square toe and cone heel, these pumps are the ultimate court shoes upgrade.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Maeve Real Leather Concealed Wedge Mules in Black
Temper the nostalgia of the wedge by introducing a square toe into the equation.
St Agni
Suede Cylinder Pump
This pump's cylindrical heel contrasts with its squared-off toe.
Toteme - INT
Contour Nappa Slingbacks Desert - 35
Toteme's update on the classic sandal would make any dress feel modern.
Ruched Details
The ruched loafer surely needs no introduction, thanks to the likes of The Row and Saint Laurent. It’s a style that remains on top for AW26—but a more elegant take, seen at Gucci, is particularly worthy of note. Ruching (or scrunching) has found its way onto heeled courts, slingbacks and ballet flats alike, creating a glove-like silhouette.
Boden
Dinah Everyday Flexi Loafers
These melted-chocolate loafers feel suitably polished for back-to-school season.
Gucci
Women's Vittoria Slingback Pump With Elastic
Ruched to cleave to your foot, along with an elasticated slingback that will hug the heel, Gucci hasn't cast aside practicality for sex appeal when it comes to its new-season shoes.
Massimo Dutti
Ruched Bow Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti's ruched ballet flats have an extended vamp; a detail that's also trending for AW26.
Le Monde Beryl
Mica gathered leather ballet flats
Rich ruching makes barely there ballet pumps feel sturdier for winter.
ALOHAS
Aven Rift Burgundy Leather Loafers
Instead of black or brown, burgundy ruched loafers will add a touch of colour to neutral autumn outfits.
Patent
Is there anything more delicious in the world of shoes than patent leather? Carrie Bradshaw very nearly lost her mind—at Vogue!—over a pair of patent-leather Manolo Blahnik Mary-Janes, after all. For AW26, glossed-leather mules appeared at Chanel—a sure-fire way to reinterpret the brand's famous toe cap for the next generation. Elsewhere you can find patent ballet pumps, which will quite literally put a shine on whatever you're wearing, court heels and the lesser-spotted T-bar—enjoy!
COS
Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
These round-toe patent ballet pumps have the kind of extended vamp that is popular with Alexa Chung.
Dear Frances
Gala Pumps
Dear Frances has form when it comes to sell-out ballerinas so don't pause on its patent version.
Toteme
Slip Patent Leather Pumps in Black
These round-toe heels have the butter-wouldn't-melt mood that one associates with patent leather.
Toteme
Slip Naplack Ballerinas
Toteme's ballerinas are pushing the envelope this season with jersey fabrications, as well as patent-leather iterations.
Roger Vivier
Viv In The City Pumps
These "Viv in the City" pumps would probably elicit a squeal of joy from Carrie.
Heeled Loafers
A heeled loafer might be the most perfect shoe ever created because it gives height but, crucially, doesn't sacrifice on comfort. Hermès even managed to make it a tantalising proposition for AW26, elongating the vamp but lowering the silhouette from mid-foot to heel to flash triangles of skin that suited very sheer tights.
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Loafers
These chisel-toed loafers will look equally sharp with jeans or tailored pants.
Jimmy Choo
Wilder Loafer F
For anyone who is averse to heels, Jimmy Choo's Wilder loafer has the typical foot-lengthening effect of heels whilst providing the comfort of a flatter shoe.
Arket
Leather Loafer Pumps
A higher heel will lower the comfort-factor, but the butter soft leather of this Arket pair will ensure they fit like a glove.
Zimmermann
Astor Patent Leather Pumps
Zimmermann's block-heeled patent loafers tick off multiple shoe trends.
Manolo Blahnik
Mindita Leather Pumps in Brown
Proving loafers can feel dainty too, this elegant Manolo Blahnik pair in tan leather is perfect paired with more feminine dresses and skirts.
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.