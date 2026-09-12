From Heeled Loafers to Square Toes and Lace-Up Courts, Consider This Your Guide to Autumn/Winter’s Defining Shoe Trends

Step into autumn with a square toe or patent finish

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AW26 Shoe Trends
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I walked outside this morning wearing a pair of very naked sandals, a thin spaghetti of rubber forming a “T” over my foot. I knew this was it, you see: the end of sandals and the start of more autumnal, more appropriate footwear. I wanted to go out on a high. And, having achieved my goal of walking to and from a coffee shop without my bare skin getting rained on, I’m ready to embrace the shoe-themed delights of Autumn/Winter 2026. There’s plenty to make you forget the ease of slipping on flip-flops, from the new leather finish (that once made a shoe-obsessed main character squeal on TV!) to the hottest shape for your toe. If you’re feeling a little lost or uninspired when transitioning away from summer outfits, these five Autumn/Winter shoe trends will give last autumn’s outfits an injection of new-season energy. Bookmark them now.

Lace-Up Details

Prada

Prada AW26

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Prada knows how to create a cult shoe. For AW26, lace-up court shoes with contrasting laces in purple and bottle green are at the top of every fashion insider’s wishlist. At Marni, Meryl Rogge made us fall in love with the brand all over again, notably with the lace-up kitten heels, which are as statement-making as they are practical. Jimmy Choo introduced the Scarlett pumps a few seasons ago, but has added lace and tweed to this season’s offering.

Square Toes

Miu Miu

Miu Miu AW26

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It might not possess the knife-sharpness of a point, but a square toe still has plenty of edge. At Miu Miu, a square-toed, block-heeled pump heralded the shoe shape of the season. From sandals to loafers and classic court shoes you can wear to work, add a pair to your existing outfits for instant kudos.

Ruched Details

Gucci

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The ruched loafer surely needs no introduction, thanks to the likes of The Row and Saint Laurent. It’s a style that remains on top for AW26—but a more elegant take, seen at Gucci, is particularly worthy of note. Ruching (or scrunching) has found its way onto heeled courts, slingbacks and ballet flats alike, creating a glove-like silhouette.

Patent

Chanel AW26

Chanel AW26

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more delicious in the world of shoes than patent leather? Carrie Bradshaw very nearly lost her mind—at Vogue!—over a pair of patent-leather Manolo Blahnik Mary-Janes, after all. For AW26, glossed-leather mules appeared at Chanel—a sure-fire way to reinterpret the brand's famous toe cap for the next generation. Elsewhere you can find patent ballet pumps, which will quite literally put a shine on whatever you're wearing, court heels and the lesser-spotted T-bar—enjoy!

Heeled Loafers

Hermes

Hermès AW26

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A heeled loafer might be the most perfect shoe ever created because it gives height but, crucially, doesn't sacrifice on comfort. Hermès even managed to make it a tantalising proposition for AW26, elongating the vamp but lowering the silhouette from mid-foot to heel to flash triangles of skin that suited very sheer tights.

Lily Russo-Bah
Lily Russo-Bah
Fashion Director

Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.

Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.

She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world. 