The Jil Sander x Uniqlo collab is almost sold out, but these are still in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As expected, the +J collection for Uniqlo, which launched yesterday online, has already most sold out. The autumn/winter 20 drop from Jil Sander is as chic and modern as the last.

Featuring sophisticated essentials for women and men, it was inspired by a sense of enlightened understatement, ‘the line consists of versatile, iconic pieces’.

These include fine tailoring and sculptural shapes in the form of hybrid down styles, utility-inspired jackets, military blousons and cashmere blend coats, as well as the iconic designer’s classic tailoring.

All pieces can be dressed down or up depending on the occasion (pretty handy when you don’t know whether you’re working from home or going back to the office), and key pieces include oversized shirts in a classic palette of ivory and black, beautiful cashmere and extra fine merino wool knitwear.

Now as with the last collection, pieces sold out quite quickly. However I’ve done some serious trawling and found some pieces for you that are still in stock. Happy shopping.