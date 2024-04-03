The new Ghost Studio collection is about to elevate your wardrobe to whole new levels

We all know and love Ghost for their gorgeous and wearable wedding guest dresses, as well as timeless everyday pieces including satin slip dresses and blouses.

But now they've launched a new premium collection that's about to elevate your wardrobe even more.

Per the press release, "Ghost Studio is defined by contemporary pieces, highlighted with directional silhouette".

Think a capsule collection of modern separates and dresses including silky shirts, shorts, skirts and trousers, slip dresses and long-sleeved maxi styles.

As for fabrics, they offer a more premium feel, thanks to fluid, lightweight and tigther weaves, giving garments a more silk-like texture. The hues are minimal and on point for spring/summer 2024, a mix of neutral shades, pastels and the odd bold print.

Creative Director Sameera Azeem, told us, "The studio collection consists of limited edition garments in premium viscoses that are uniquely garment dyed for a timeless wardrobe. It features Ghost signature dresses and separates that are highlighted with directional pieces."

"The collection nods to the minimalist aesthetic, whilst taking inspiration from the 90s. Simple, clean lines with a subdued colour palette,” she adds.

Prices range from £69-£145 for separates and £129 – £245 for dresses, and you can shop it now. Here are my favourite styles from the new collection.