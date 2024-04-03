The new Ghost Studio collection is about to elevate your wardrobe to whole new levels
Chic and affordable
We all know and love Ghost for their gorgeous and wearable wedding guest dresses, as well as timeless everyday pieces including satin slip dresses and blouses.
But now they've launched a new premium collection that's about to elevate your wardrobe even more.
Per the press release, "Ghost Studio is defined by contemporary pieces, highlighted with directional silhouette".
Think a capsule collection of modern separates and dresses including silky shirts, shorts, skirts and trousers, slip dresses and long-sleeved maxi styles.
As for fabrics, they offer a more premium feel, thanks to fluid, lightweight and tigther weaves, giving garments a more silk-like texture. The hues are minimal and on point for spring/summer 2024, a mix of neutral shades, pastels and the odd bold print.
Creative Director Sameera Azeem, told us, "The studio collection consists of limited edition garments in premium viscoses that are uniquely garment dyed for a timeless wardrobe. It features Ghost signature dresses and separates that are highlighted with directional pieces."
"The collection nods to the minimalist aesthetic, whilst taking inspiration from the 90s. Simple, clean lines with a subdued colour palette,” she adds.
Prices range from £69-£145 for separates and £129 – £245 for dresses, and you can shop it now. Here are my favourite styles from the new collection.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
