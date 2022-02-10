Kate Middleton’s go-to dress brand just launched their Spring collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These dresses are going straight in our basket...

If you’ve read our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, you’ll know that the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of Ghost dresses. In fact, back in 2020 Kate wore a beautiful blue floral number by the brand to show her support for the NHS workers during the pandemic.

Prior to this, during a visit to Pakistan in 2019, the royal wore the ‘Avery’ dress, also from Ghost. Of course, it sold out in no time, and this was probably all down to the ‘Kate effect’.

However, we bet the Duchess will be delighted to hear that Ghost have just launched their Spring collection. The range is full of dreamy dresses, blouses and jumpsuits for when the weather gets a little bit warmer.

From slinky satin numbers to floaty styles and fun prints, there is something for everyone. If you’ve got any weddings coming up, these dresses would also be perfect. In fact, we happen to think that they would make the ultimate bridesmaid outfit.

The collection also includes some more transitional styles, that can be styled with tights and winter boots and easily swapped out for sandals and denim jackets when the sun eventually returns. We love buying pieces that work all year round, as not only is it better for the planet, but it’s also better for our bank account. A win win.

We’ve picked out our favourite pieces from the collection for you to shop, and we can totally see the Duchess rocking every single one. If you want to know more about the royal’s go-to brands, don’t forget to check out our edit of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products. If you see something you like, you can always check out our Marie Claire vouchers site for the latest offers and discounts. Happy shopping…

Shop Ghost’s Spring collection: