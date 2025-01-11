You need the new Fendi Peekaboo bag in your life, and this video proves it

Introducing a new icon into the Fendi Peekaboo family needs to be shouted about, and the Italian Maison is doing just that with a special video directed by Emir Eralp.

Unveiled during the Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week, Peekaboo Soft Small bag maintains the soft construction, lightweight design and high-quality calf leather of its bigger sisters, while being even more versatile.

It's even more effortless to wear thanks to its new adjustable strap extension which allows you to wear it crossbody. And don't be fooled by the small size, you can fit a surprising amount in it.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, FENDI's Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, explains: "The Peekaboo Soft Small bag has perfect proportions. It's like a Baguette bag, you can fit a lot in it, everything you need. They stretch, move, expand and contract depending on what you put inside. That's the secret: soft small bags are never really small, they're fake small".

The video, set to the soundtrack of Little Man by Swedish electronic music band Little Dragon, sees the new bag accompany three young women through their daily life in iconic Rome (where else?) - showcasing its versatility and adaptability to each scenario.

It is the first of no doubt many projects to celebrate Fendi's upcoming 100th anniversary.

The Peekaboo family includes medium and large styles and comes in a range of colours, from timeless black and dove grey to more vibrant hues such as red and matcha green. Ready to join the Peekaboo club? You can shop the iconic bag below.

