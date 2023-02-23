Here's everything our editors wore to London Fashion Week

The Marie Claire fashion team was out in full force over the weekend attending London Fashion Week's Autumn/Winter 2023 (opens in new tab) runway shows. Editor-in-Chief, Andrea Thompson, Editor, Sunil Makan and Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou ventured all over the city with the help of DS Automobiles (opens in new tab) to witness the collection debuts of some of the UK's most talented designers.

While we are heavily focused on the clothes on the runway, there is no denying that in recent years fashion week street style (opens in new tab) has become a spectacle (and veritable industry) in and of itself. Editors, influencers and more now dress for the occasion, sporting their best looks to take their seats on the front row.

A post shared by Zoe Popi Anastasiou (@zoepopi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So what did the Marie Claire editors wear to London Fashion Week this year? We're so glad you asked. Below you'll find all our looks, as well as the links to shop our exact fashion week outfits.

While many of our outfits did include statement pieces (hello, Christopher Esber cut-out skirt!) by and large our editors relied on tried-and-tested wardrobe staples this season, utilising many of our favourite capsule wardrobe (opens in new tab) items.

From timeless coats to tailored trousers, it was all about mixing and matching classic items with statement heroes to create looks worth a second look. Keep scrolling for everything our editors wore at London Fashion Week.

Editor in Chief, Andrea Thompson

Day 1: Pinko Suit and IRO Paris Boots

(Image credit: Future)

Day 2: Pixie Market Skirt, Chanel Bag, Sandro Boots

(Image credit: Future)

Day 3: Paul and Joe Tweed suit, IRO Paris boots, Louis Vuitton bag

(Image credit: Future)

Day 4: L'Agence Dress, Iro Paris Coat, Chanel Bag, Dear Frances Boots

(Image credit: Future)

Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou

Day 1: Christopher Esber Skirt, Prada Cleo Bag, M&S heels

(Image credit: Future)

Day 2: Reformation Dress, Mango Blazer, Jacquemus Wallet

(Image credit: Future)

Day 3: Mango Coat, Prada Skirt, Heavenly London Necklace

(Image credit: Future)

Day 4: Kitri Dress, Jimmy Fairly Sunglasses, Monica Vinader Earrings

(Image credit: Future)

Editor, Sunil Makan

Day 1: Sandro jacket, YMC trousers, Margaret Howell sweater, Adidas x Craig Green trainers, Ferragamo sunglasses, Nike cap, Bleue Burnham rings.

(Image credit: NOORUNISA)

Day 2: Séfr jacket, Nanushka jumper, about:blank trousers, Salomon trainers, Ferragamo sunglasses, Alighieri & Bleue Burnham rings.