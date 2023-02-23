Here's everything our editors wore to London Fashion Week

Plus, where to buy the exact items.

Fashion Editor outfits at London Fashion Week
Jump to category:
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

The Marie Claire fashion team was out in full force over the weekend attending London Fashion Week's Autumn/Winter 2023 (opens in new tab) runway shows. Editor-in-Chief, Andrea Thompson, Editor, Sunil Makan and Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou ventured all over the city with the help of DS Automobiles (opens in new tab) to witness the collection debuts of some of the UK's most talented designers.

While we are heavily focused on the clothes on the runway, there is no denying that in recent years fashion week street style (opens in new tab) has become a spectacle (and veritable industry) in and of itself. Editors, influencers and more now dress for the occasion, sporting their best looks to take their seats on the front row. 

So what did the Marie Claire editors wear to London Fashion Week this year? We're so glad you asked. Below you'll find all our looks, as well as the links to shop our exact fashion week outfits.

While many of our outfits did include statement pieces (hello, Christopher Esber cut-out skirt!) by and large our editors relied on tried-and-tested wardrobe staples this season, utilising many of our favourite capsule wardrobe (opens in new tab) items.

From timeless coats to tailored trousers, it was all about mixing and matching classic items with statement heroes to create looks worth a second look. Keep scrolling for everything our editors wore at London Fashion Week.

Editor in Chief, Andrea Thompson

Day 1: Pinko Suit and IRO Paris Boots

Andrea Thompson at London Fashion Week

Pinko Jacket
Stretch Crepe Jacket

Pinko Jacket
High Waisted Crepe Trousers

IRO Paris Boots
IRO Paris Leather Boots

Day 2: Pixie Market Skirt, Chanel Bag, Sandro Boots

Andrea Thompson at London Fashion Week

Pixie Market Leather Skirt

Pixie Market faux-leather midi skirt

Chanel Bag from Cercle Rental Platform
Chanel Bag

Day 3: Paul and Joe Tweed suit, IRO Paris boots, Louis Vuitton bag

Fashion editor outfits at London Fashion Week

Paul & Joe Yellow coat
Short Sleeve Tweed Jacket

Paul and Joe yellow trousers
Flared Tweed Trousers

Day 4: L'Agence Dress, Iro Paris Coat, Chanel Bag, Dear Frances Boots

Andrea Thompson at London Fashion Week

IRO Paris Skirt
Iro Paris Derek Tweed Coat

L

L'Agence Kadi Wrap Dress

Dear Frances Ana Boots

Dear Frances Ana Boots

Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou

Day 1: Christopher Esber Skirt, Prada Cleo Bag, M&S heels

Fashion editor outfits at London Fashion Week

Prada Cleo leather shoulder bag

Prada Cleo leather shoulder bag

Christopher Esber wave skirt
Christopher Esber Wave Skirt

M&S Leather Patent Platform Court Shoes

M&S Leather Patent Platform Court Shoes

Day 2: Reformation Dress, Mango Blazer, Jacquemus Wallet 

Fashion editor outfits at London Fashion Week

Mango Blazer

Mango Fitted Suit Jacket

Jacquemus Le Porte logo-embossed leather shoulder bag

Jacquemus Le Porte logo-embossed leather shoulder bag

Reformation Tenore Cashmere Sweater Dress

Reformation Tenore Cashmere Sweater Dress

Day 3: Mango Coat, Prada Skirt, Heavenly London Necklace 

Fashion editor outfits at London Fashion Week

Mango Lapels structured coat

Mango Lapels structured coat

Heavenly London The Silver Mon Cœur Necklace

Silver Mon Cœur Necklace

Prada Panelled-train silk-gabardine mini skirt

Prada Panelled-train silk-gabardine mini skirt

Day 4: Kitri Dress, Jimmy Fairly Sunglasses, Monica Vinader Earrings

Fashion editor outfits at London Fashion Week

Jimmy Fairly The Cannelle Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly The Cannelle Sunglasses

Kitri Leah Black Polka Floral Knit Dress
Kitri Leah Black Polka Floral Knit Dress

Monica Vinader Kate Young Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings

Monica Vinader Kate Young Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings

Editor, Sunil Makan

Day 1: Sandro jacket, YMC trousers, Margaret Howell sweater, Adidas x Craig Green trainers, Ferragamo sunglasses, Nike cap, Bleue Burnham rings.

Sunil Makan, Editor and Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor are pictured during London Fashion Week AW23

A wool Sandro overcoat in Navy wool is pictured
Sandro Wool jacket

An image of a platinum ring with coloured sapphire gems from British designer Bleue Burnham

Bleue Burnham Riviera sapphire and recycled-sterling silver ring

An image of a black Margaret Howell sweater with midi neck

Margaret Howell Saddle Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Day 2: Séfr jacket, Nanushka jumper, about:blank trousers, Salomon trainers, Ferragamo sunglasses, Alighieri & Bleue Burnham rings.

Sunil Makan, editor, is seen wearing an all black outfit, wool coat, trousers and Salomon trainers during London fashion week aw23

The Nanushka car coat in black wool is pictured

Nanushka Marton Car coat

A pair of black trousers from about:blank the fashion label
about:blank cropped trousers black

A pair of Salomon trainers

Salomon XT-6 Advanced mesh trainers

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

