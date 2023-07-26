I’m a fashion editor and this is the only collection I’ll be wearing this summer

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

These days it feels like influencer collections are a dime a dozen, so when one comes along that has me filling my basket without the need to check I’ve reached the quota for free delivery, I definitely have to shout about it. Such is the case with Faithfull The Brand’s latest collaboration with influencer Monikh Dale.

Known for her laid back yet curated style, Monikh is all about effortless dressing, and it’s for this reason that I want to waft around in this edit all summer long. Featuring relaxed linen in unusual prints and colour combinations, alongside sophisticated beachwear in the form of crochet cover-ups and 90’s inspired sarongs, the 28-piece edit is just screaming to be worn on a yacht in Croatia or strolling through Ibiza Old Town (although in my case they’ll most likely just be worn for a balmy day in London).

And these pieces don’t just look great, in keeping with the brands B Corp certification, all the pieces are consciously created using considered materials and practices. Many of the pieces are handmade by artisans in Bali and it’s this attention to detail that sets these pieces apart.

Have I convinced you? Scroll on for my favourite finds.