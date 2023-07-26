I’m a fashion editor and this is the only collection I’ll be wearing this summer
That’s my summer holiday wardrobe sorted
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
These days it feels like influencer collections are a dime a dozen, so when one comes along that has me filling my basket without the need to check I’ve reached the quota for free delivery, I definitely have to shout about it. Such is the case with Faithfull The Brand’s latest collaboration with influencer Monikh Dale.
A post shared by Monikh (@monikh)
A photo posted by on
Known for her laid back yet curated style, Monikh is all about effortless dressing, and it’s for this reason that I want to waft around in this edit all summer long. Featuring relaxed linen in unusual prints and colour combinations, alongside sophisticated beachwear in the form of crochet cover-ups and 90’s inspired sarongs, the 28-piece edit is just screaming to be worn on a yacht in Croatia or strolling through Ibiza Old Town (although in my case they’ll most likely just be worn for a balmy day in London).
And these pieces don’t just look great, in keeping with the brands B Corp certification, all the pieces are consciously created using considered materials and practices. Many of the pieces are handmade by artisans in Bali and it’s this attention to detail that sets these pieces apart.
Have I convinced you? Scroll on for my favourite finds.
Shop the collection
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Meghan Markle made an unexpected name change on Archie’s birth certificate
Here's how the official document was amended
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
America Ferrera's powerful speech from Barbie is going viral and giving women everywhere confidence
Here is the full transcript...
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Leo hair is having a moment right now—and it works for every sign
It's Leo season, so go big or go home
By Dionne Brighton