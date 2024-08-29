I'm a shopping expert, trust me- this handbag trend will be everywhere this autumn

You'll be obsessed

studded handbags catwalk imagery
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Sofia Piza
By
published
in Buying Guides

There's a fair bit to say about fashion's lengthy relationship with studs. With their recurring appearance every couple of seasons, the 90s go-to accessory typically used for embellishing leather jackets and boots just got a major upgrade for the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2024 season.

Gaining some popularity this Spring/Summer with Alaia's chic studded flats, this autumn, we're going all out, complementing our studded flats with a matching handbag.

Valentino AW24

Valentino Autumn/Winter 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As seen on the catwalk, brands like Valentino, GCDS, and A.W.A.K.E Mode presented their iterations in the most 2024 way possible, featuring hints of two of this year's hottest trends - brat green and demure styling. Valentino chose a demure and classic workwear option paired with crisp white shirts and ties, while GCDS styled their studded handbags with a long lime green coat and matching leopard dress.

Other luxury brands like Khaite and Published By have released their own iterations with mini, maxi, and oversized studs. Over on the high street, Klarna has reported an increase of 93% YOY purchase data over the coming year, with brands like Mint Velvet, Zara, and COS tapping into the trend with shoulder and bucket bag styles.

GCDS AW24

GCDS Autumn/Winter 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're looking to elevate your autumnal wardrobe with an elevated basic, you're in luck. Here is my expert edit of the top seven black studded handbags, for every price point, to shop now and wear all winter long

Shop Black Studded Handbags

Leather Shoulder Bag
Leather Shoulder Bag

Black Leather Studded Bag
Black Leather Studded Bag

Valley Eyelet Shoulder Bag - Leather
Valley Eyelet Shoulder Bag

Khaite Elena studded textured-leather shoulder bag
Khaite Elena shoulder bag

Studded Mini Crossbody Bag
Studded Mini Crossbody Bag

Limited Edition Studded Falabella Mini Tote Bag
Limited Edition Studded Falabella Mini Bag

Stone Cloud Metallic Shoulder Bag
Stone Cloud Metallic Shoulder Bag

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest