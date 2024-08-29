I'm a shopping expert, trust me- this handbag trend will be everywhere this autumn

There's a fair bit to say about fashion's lengthy relationship with studs. With their recurring appearance every couple of seasons, the 90s go-to accessory typically used for embellishing leather jackets and boots just got a major upgrade for the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2024 season.

Gaining some popularity this Spring/Summer with Alaia's chic studded flats, this autumn, we're going all out, complementing our studded flats with a matching handbag.

Valentino Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As seen on the catwalk, brands like Valentino, GCDS, and A.W.A.K.E Mode presented their iterations in the most 2024 way possible, featuring hints of two of this year's hottest trends - brat green and demure styling. Valentino chose a demure and classic workwear option paired with crisp white shirts and ties, while GCDS styled their studded handbags with a long lime green coat and matching leopard dress.

Other luxury brands like Khaite and Published By have released their own iterations with mini, maxi, and oversized studs. Over on the high street, Klarna has reported an increase of 93% YOY purchase data over the coming year, with brands like Mint Velvet, Zara, and COS tapping into the trend with shoulder and bucket bag styles.

GCDS Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're looking to elevate your autumnal wardrobe with an elevated basic, you're in luck. Here is my expert edit of the top seven black studded handbags, for every price point, to shop now and wear all winter long

Shop Black Studded Handbags

Limited Edition Studded Falabella Mini Bag £895 at Stella McCartney