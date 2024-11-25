I can't think of a more elegant trend to tackle party season in

When it comes to tackling party season dressing, the draped fashion trend will answer the prayers of all the sequin-averse.

I quite simply cannot think of a more sophisticated or grown-up way to dress up for all the parties and work events that will undoubtedly come your way this month - if they haven't already.

This is a particularly great trend if you consider yourself minimalist and demure at heart, since party dresses often involve a plethora of sequins and other maximalist details.

At Marie Claire, we fell in love with the new iteration of the draped trend on the catwalk, during the Autumn/Winter 2024 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Firstly, it's a true example of the skills and artistry that go into adding such delicate movement to garments - similarly to textured eveningwear - which is no mean feat.

Secondly, draping effortlessly adds a feminine silhouette to clothing, by hugging and enhancing the female form, without looking or feeling constrictive.

The draped trend is sophisticated, chic, demure and sexy all at once, and this was abundantly clear on the catwalk.

A standout look came courtesy of Saint Laurent and the above sheer draped tulle midi gown, layered simply over a pair of high-waist briefs. Not for the faint-hearted, I'll give you that, but imagine it covering a simple black slip gown instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sculptural, modern Greek-goddess frocks were also spotted at Acne Studios in muted tones of black, camel and cream, the ultimate office-to-party option. Similarly, 16Arlington added capes to their dresses to add even more fluidity to the garments.

But make no mistake, this trend isn't just to be worn in the evenings. Erdem and Fendi served some elevated outerwear options, including scarves and wrap details.

If you don't wish to invest in too many pieces, you can emulate these looks by also draping a cardigan, jumper or scarf over your outfit, adding instant depth and movement.

Shop my favourite pieces now.

Shop draped pieces

M&S, Ruched Midaxi Column Dress £35 at M&S A simple yet elegant gown which can be layered under a chunky knit in the daytime.

Mango, Asymmetrical Top With Draped Neckline £35.99 at Mango The epitome of a 'nice top' to be paired with your jeans.

COS, Relaxed Draped Straight-Leg Trousers £115 at COS The trend works equally well on trousers, as proven by this COS style. A great option if you aren't into dresses.

Helmut Lang, Wrap-Scarf Stretch-Wool Jumper £565 at Selfridges Scarf details are a great way to bring the trend into daytime. Pair this jumper with tailored trousers.

Solace London, Lydia Asymmetric Draped Crepe Gown £275 at Net-A-Porter There is so much drama in this timeless gown, which will turn heads when worn with suede high heels at Christmas (and beyond).

Massimo Dutti, Wraparound Collar Coat £499 at Massimo Dutti If you get tired of the draped effect, you can undo the pin to keep the lapels of this coat open.

ZARA, Draped Midi Dress £22.99 at ZARA This classic draped midi dress is also available in cream and chocolate.

Pamola Wool, Mushka Asymmetric Top £108.50 at Liberty The perfect top to be worn under a thick wool suit.

Toteme, Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket £810 at Net-A-Porter Toteme's scarf coat has been a bestseller for the past few years for a reason. It's timeless, elegant, and always bang-on-trend.

H&M, Draped Bodycon Dress £27.99 at H&M For an affordable take on the trend, look no further than H&M's draped dress. Team it with knee-high boots and an oversized blazer for the office.

ZARA, 100% Silk Draped Wrap Top £49.99 at ZARA If you're feeling daring this party season, wear this top with a lace bra and a pencil skirt.