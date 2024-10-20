Forget the LBD, this is the party dress you want to be seen in

Highly Instagrammable

models wearing textured eveningwear at the Missoni, Erdem and Bottega Veneta catwalk shows
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone
By
published
in Features

'Tis almost the season to start shopping for Christmas presents, indulge in the best food and drinks, and don your finest party dresses for the many festivities you'll be attending.

And if you're looking for a little bit of sartorial inspiration, you've come to the right place. While a little black dress is always a failsafe, there's a big trend happening right now that is going to spice things up a bit: textured eveningwear - and I'm so here for it.

Much like the burgundy trend, textured party dresses dominated the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalk at the shows, getting us all excited for party season.

This trend is all about bringing party dresses to life, giving them new dimensions thanks to touch-me textures and details such as tassels, embellishments and lamé. To be clear, these dresses are not for the faint-hearted.

They are made to be tactile, fun, a little bit outrageous, and definitely to be Instagrammed in, all night long.

models wearing gold and silver dresses at Jason Wu, Dior and Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the catwalk, stand out gowns could be seen in all the fashion capitals. At Jason Wu, an elegantly structured strapless gold lamé gown at Jason Wu. At Dior, flapper-style metallic dresses. At Valentino, a classic LBD amped up with tassels. At Missoni and Zimmermann, bouclé textures added a cosy feel to proceedings. At Burberry, crushed velvet became chic again.

As far as styling goes, this is a pretty easy trend to master. Since you want to let the dresses do all the talking, it's best to tone down everything else. Think sheer black tights, black strappy heels or Mary-Janes, and minimal jewellery.

Time to dust off your party shoes and shop my edit of the best textured eveningwear available to buy now.

Shop textured eveningwear

Siren Dress
Georgia Hardinge, Siren Dress

Asos Edition Ultimate Fringe Layered Column Maxi Dress in Buttermilk
Asos Edition Fringe Layered Dress in Buttermilk

Burberry gold crushed velvet pleated dress with scarf
Burberry, Velvet Dress in Camp

Sequinned Midi Dress
Zara Sequinned Midi Dress

The Michelle - Tulip Devoré
Réalisation Par, The Michelle dress in Tulip Devoré

Celia B Rafaella Dress
Celia B Rafaella Floral

Asos Edition Scoop Neck Embellished Tassel Midi Dress With Faux Feather Hem in Silver Grey
Asos Edition, Tassel Midi Dress

Lurex Round Neck Midaxi Column Dress
Lurex Round Neck Midaxi Column Dress

prodflag_New

Sequined Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
Rotate Sequined Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

Higher Level Sequin Maxi Dress - Mint
Peppermayo, Sequin Maxi Dress

Satin Midi Dress With Cowl Neckline
Massimo Dutti, Satin Midi Dress

Embroidered Organza Dress
Prada, Embroidered Organza Dress

Faux Fur-Trimmed Embellished Sheer Midi Dress
Simone Rocha Faux Fur-Trimmed Midi Dress

Bevanda Sequined Minidress
Max Mara Bevanda Sequinned Minidress

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest