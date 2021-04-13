Dior’s new loungewear collection is as chic as it gets

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re ready to give up loungewear altogether, it’s totally understandable, especially now that spring and post-lockdown activities are on the horizon.

However I’ve got something that might change your mind: the newly launched Dior Chez Moi collection, which is possibly the chicest take on the trend I’ve ever seen.

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, it’s ‘an invitation to refinement and the gentle life’. Think gorgeous pyjama sets, bathrobes and ponchos adorned with the Dior Oblique motif revisited in a tropical version in blue and white with majestic palm trees.

Dressier pieces include dresses, shorts and accessories, all too beautiful to be worn just at home, and don’t get me started on those trainers.

The collections also includes matching accessories such as the Dior Book Tote, embroidered mules, and Mitzah scarves, all available to buy now.