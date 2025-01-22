Trust me, these 8 COS bags will NEVER go out of style
No need to spend a fortune to look chic
I've long been a fan of high-street label COS' elevated everyday essentials. From cosy knitwear to stylish coats and timeless tailoring, there's practically nothing I wouldn't buy in the COS new in section.
Their latest launch, the Alcove bag, is no exception. I would go as far as to say that it is the perfect embodiment of a designer handbag, without the price tag.
Its silhouette is clean yet sculptural, thanks to a elegantly folded centre which gives the style its name.
It's practical too, with a spacious central compartment that also features a detachable zip-up pouch for when you're on the go. Available in two sizes, a large as well as smaller size that also fits in a surprising amount, it's a clear icon in the making.
My vote goes to the butter-soft suede style in chocolate, although you can also get it in moss green and a classic black leather too.
Retailing at just £225 for the big version, it's proof if proof were needed that you don't have to spend a fortune to own an expensive-looking bag (although if you do want to splurge, check out our top investment handbags of 2025 here).
I've been the proud owner of a couple of COS handbags for a few years - the banana bag and the quilted bag below - and can attest to their versatility and durability. They are not purchases I regret making.
If you're a timeless COS bag yourself, here are some other styles I guarantee will remain timeless and will go with everything you own.
Shop COS bags
Taking its name from the chic centrefold of the design, the Alcove is big enough to fit a small laptop. Your ideal everyday companion.
This clutch comes in other colourways - including black and brown - as well as a smaller size, but I love how much you can fit into this one.
It's hard to argue with the price tag on this one. I own it in black and I love it for my more casual days.
Named for its elongated east-west shape, this mini bowling bag ticks off one of this season's major bag trends.
Another timeless tote, the Serif features cleaner lines than the Alcove, if that's what you prefer.
This mini crossbody comes in a dusty pink shade that will be ideal come Spring.
