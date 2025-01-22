Trust me, these 8 COS bags will NEVER go out of style

I've long been a fan of high-street label COS' elevated everyday essentials. From cosy knitwear to stylish coats and timeless tailoring, there's practically nothing I wouldn't buy in the COS new in section.

Their latest launch, the Alcove bag, is no exception. I would go as far as to say that it is the perfect embodiment of a designer handbag, without the price tag.

Its silhouette is clean yet sculptural, thanks to a elegantly folded centre which gives the style its name.

It's practical too, with a spacious central compartment that also features a detachable zip-up pouch for when you're on the go. Available in two sizes, a large as well as smaller size that also fits in a surprising amount, it's a clear icon in the making.

My vote goes to the butter-soft suede style in chocolate, although you can also get it in moss green and a classic black leather too.

Retailing at just £225 for the big version, it's proof if proof were needed that you don't have to spend a fortune to own an expensive-looking bag (although if you do want to splurge, check out our top investment handbags of 2025 here).

I've been the proud owner of a couple of COS handbags for a few years - the banana bag and the quilted bag below - and can attest to their versatility and durability. They are not purchases I regret making.

If you're a timeless COS bag yourself, here are some other styles I guarantee will remain timeless and will go with everything you own.

Shop COS bags

COS Alcove Tote £225 at COS Taking its name from the chic centrefold of the design, the Alcove is big enough to fit a small laptop. Your ideal everyday companion.

COS Tome Mini Crossbody £115 at COS The perfect evening bag.

COS Cavatelli Clutch £135 at COS This clutch comes in other colourways - including black and brown - as well as a smaller size, but I love how much you can fit into this one.

COS Quilted Mini Tote £45 at COS It's hard to argue with the price tag on this one. I own it in black and I love it for my more casual days.

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag £95 at COS Named for its elongated east-west shape, this mini bowling bag ticks off one of this season's major bag trends.

COS Serif Tote £200 at COS Another timeless tote, the Serif features cleaner lines than the Alcove, if that's what you prefer.

COS Tome Mini Crossbody £115 at COS This mini crossbody comes in a dusty pink shade that will be ideal come Spring.