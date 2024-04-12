It has been announced that legendary fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died aged 83.

The Italian designer first launched the House of Roberto Cavalli in 1970, famed for his animal prints and riviera collections, and over the last 50 years, he has gone on to build a global fashion empire.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Cavalli is reported to have died at home in Florence, Italy, after what is thought to have been a long illness. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Nilsson, and his six children.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tragic news was announced by the Roberto Cavalli brand on Friday, who captioned the announcement: "A life lived with Love."

"It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli," read the statement announcing his passing. "From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished".

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore, but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," added Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, in a statement. "It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed, and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me”

“The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss," added Sergio Azzolari, CEO at Roberto Cavalli. "His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.