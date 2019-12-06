Get ready for a four-legged festive friend frenzy
Words by Niamh McCollum
Do you ever get low-key scared that your pet is watching all of your family exchanging Christmas presents beneath the tree and is feeling real sad and left out?
You can see the melancholic expression in their eyes. They’ve been loyal all year round, and for what? Just so they can sit and watch their human parents give gifts to each other, only to receive nothing?
It’s definitely a legitimate concern. So, thankfully we’re on hand to make sure that all fuzzy and four-legged friends alike are included in the family festive fun this year.
One of us! One of us!
From cute Disney jumpers with Christmas prints to the cosiest dog beds, to dreamy cat scratching posts to bright personalised collars, we have absolutely everything you need right here to make your precious pet(s) feel super loved this Christmas time.
These essential gifts are bound to keep your pets feeling cosy, looking ridiculously cute and taking pride in the fact that they are just the best and deserve all the happiness in the world!
Whether you’re looking for adorable knits that will keep your pup warm:
The Casper Dog Bed
This boss of a bed is so luxe, even the pickiest of hounds will fall asleep within seconds of flopping down on the pressure-relieving memory foam mattress. It’s durable yet super comfy (or so my dog tells me), and most incredibly, features excess material on top of the bed which mimics the sensation of pawing at loose earth. YES! It’s that good.
From £115, you can buy it here
Or maybe a super chic cat-collar for the fashionista kittens out there:
Cheshire & Wain Caviar Collection Keta Cat Collar
Priced at £55, you can buy it here
Or for the pets looking to “reduce” their meat consumption:
Plush Dog Carrot Soft Toy
Priced at £7.55, you can buy it here
We have a gift for every e-pet-uality in our gallery below.
Emerald Gem Cat Collar Charm, £15, Cheshire & Wain
This gorgeous emerald charm will add a touch of class to your precious kitty's collar.
Cloud7 Roma canvas leather dog carrier, £266
For the suavest of pooches out there, carry them around in this super comfy, Italian leather tote.
Pet Face cushion, £14.99
Okay, maybe this one isn't really for your fluffy friend but if you're obsessed with their face and need it blown up onto a cushion, then this is just for you.
Bishopstrow Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, from £120 a night
If you just can't face being away from your dog for more than a minute but desperate to leave the big smog for the weekend, why not bring them with you?
Catnip Penguin and Polar Bear cat toys, £10
Give your cat the cutest gift of them all with these two adorable, handmade catnip toys. Puurrfect for a cold Christmas day.
Woof and Brew Pawsecco Pethouse Rose, £2.99
This healthy herbal infusion is the perfect accompaniment to your pooch's festive feast.
Sardine catnip cat toy, £9.75
We love this catnip sardine and are starting to wonder if we can have one too?
Faces: Profiles Of Dogs by Vita Sackville-West, £10.99
If a Labrador described as a,‘Dear, solid, faithful lump of a dog’ resonates, and you appreciate close up dog faces, then this rediscovered 1960’s gem is for you. Hilariously written, and illustrated with Laelia Goehr’s original 1960s black and white photographs, this is a must for all lovers of the hound.
Haute Diggity Dog black large pawda handbag pet toy, £15
For the stylish dog, who will only be seem chewing luxury. Treat 'em to this designer toy.
Luxury personalised Christmas cracker, pet treats, £12.50
If you too feel the same excruciating guilt every time you pull a cracker, dig into your Christmas meal, meanwhile your dog sits glumly at your feet with absolutely nothing, then get your paws on this. A cracker filled with delicious treats. Yum.
Natural dog treats gift box, from £19.99 for one month
Complete with four packs of treats, four rolls of compostable poo bags and encased in plastic free packaging we think this is paw-sitively brilliant.
Bondi wash and kennel spray, £9
A divine combo of zesty lemongrass and essential oils to keep your doggo's room smelling fresh.
Charley Chau Double Fleece Dog Blankets, £45
Soft, cosy and featuring moisture-wicking properties to make short work of wet fur, these blankets are your dog’s BFF.
Paul Smith swirl print dog collar, £80
A jazzy multicoloured dog colour for your groovy sidekick.