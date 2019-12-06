Get ready for a four-legged festive friend frenzy

Do you ever get low-key scared that your pet is watching all of your family exchanging Christmas presents beneath the tree and is feeling real sad and left out?

You can see the melancholic expression in their eyes. They’ve been loyal all year round, and for what? Just so they can sit and watch their human parents give gifts to each other, only to receive nothing?

It’s definitely a legitimate concern. So, thankfully we’re on hand to make sure that all fuzzy and four-legged friends alike are included in the family festive fun this year.

One of us! One of us!

From cute Disney jumpers with Christmas prints to the cosiest dog beds, to dreamy cat scratching posts to bright personalised collars, we have absolutely everything you need right here to make your precious pet(s) feel super loved this Christmas time.

These essential gifts are bound to keep your pets feeling cosy, looking ridiculously cute and taking pride in the fact that they are just the best and deserve all the happiness in the world!

Whether you’re looking for adorable knits that will keep your pup warm:

This boss of a bed is so luxe, even the pickiest of hounds will fall asleep within seconds of flopping down on the pressure-relieving memory foam mattress. It’s durable yet super comfy (or so my dog tells me), and most incredibly, features excess material on top of the bed which mimics the sensation of pawing at loose earth. YES! It’s that good.

From £115, you can buy it here

Or maybe a super chic cat-collar for the fashionista kittens out there:

Cheshire & Wain Caviar Collection Keta Cat Collar

Priced at £55, you can buy it here

Or for the pets looking to “reduce” their meat consumption:

Plush Dog Carrot Soft Toy

Priced at £7.55, you can buy it here

