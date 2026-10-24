Gifts For the Woman... in Her ‘Less Is More’ Era

We’re not talking pure monochrome minimalism, more the realisation that sometimes it’s the simple things in life that bring the most joy.

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Published In Buying Guides
image of Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface with gift guide products around it
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Some women’s good taste is played at high volume. Demonstrated via statement pieces and clever styling ideas. This woman, however, is the rumbling, hypnotic base–her aesthetic appears innate, distinctive in its ease. She knows what looks good and what feels good, and she doesn’t get distracted by passing whimsy.

So what to buy for her? Gifts that have substance. They should look beautiful, naturally, but they must also be functional. Whether that’s an inspiring coffee table book, a skin-boosting showerhead or a leather jacket that will look even better in 10 years than it does now, this is your guide to giving presents with purpose.

The-Beauty-Lies-in-the-Simplicity Gifts For the Woman in Her ‘Less Is More’ Era

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Jennifer Dickinson
Digital Director, Marie Claire UK