Some women’s good taste is played at high volume. Demonstrated via statement pieces and clever styling ideas. This woman, however, is the rumbling, hypnotic base–her aesthetic appears innate, distinctive in its ease. She knows what looks good and what feels good, and she doesn’t get distracted by passing whimsy.
So what to buy for her? Gifts that have substance. They should look beautiful, naturally, but they must also be functional. Whether that’s an inspiring coffee table book, a skin-boosting showerhead or a leather jacket that will look even better in 10 years than it does now, this is your guide to giving presents with purpose.
The-Beauty-Lies-in-the-Simplicity Gifts For the Woman in Her ‘Less Is More’ Era
The Go-To
Kate Mario Sorrenti Coffee Table Book
Why She’ll Love It: We fell in love with Kate as the poster woman for stripped-back beauty and these images by Mario Sorrenti capture that breath-of-fresh-air spirit perfectly.
Aesop
Unforeseen Aer Eau de Parfum
Why She’ll Love It: Spray this blend of geranium, rosemary, nutmeg and lavandin whenever you want to shake off something heavy and breathe easy again.
Boden
Classic Leather Belt - Bitter Chocolate
Why She’ll Love It: We love a trend-led belt as much as the next fashion appreciator, but every closet needs a can’t-go-wrong option and this Boden style is a classic you can whip out time and again.
All Saints
Joan Medium Suede Satchel
Why She’ll Love It: Suede with just enough slouch, this All Saints satchel oozes effortless French attitude.
Hello Klean
Shower Head Plus - Brushed Bronze
Why She’ll Love It: With some beauty gadgets you need to wait months (and squint a bit) to see it working. With a purifying shower head your hair and skin show results almost immediately. Why this one? It’s so pretty.
Dr Sebagh
Deep Exfoliating Mask Sensitive Skin
Why She’ll Love It: A more moderate formulation of Dr Sebagh’s azelaic acid exfoliator, this is no less effective for its gentle approach. Skin feels reset after one three-minute application.
Dyson
CameraJet Electric Toothbrush with Flosser
Why She’ll Love It: Looking after your teeth is the definition of focusing on the things that matter. Beyond the hype, Dyson’s CameraJet toothbrush allows for a level of precision cleaning even Mary Poppins would be impressed by.
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling
Suede Clogs - Dark Tea
Why She’ll Love It: The visual sells itself really. Give these to a loved one and it’ll be like you’re bestowing the recipient with a hug every time they slip them on.
Boden
Ribbed Cotton Vest - White
Why She’ll Love It: All white tanks are not created equal, but they are the most useful piece in any wardrobe. This Boden version ticks off all the essentials: ribbed; racerback; high-fronted and doesn’t lose its shape no matter how many times you wash it.
Rue Sloane
Diamond Girl Leather Bomber Jacket - Noir
Why She’ll Love It: If there was one jacket to rule them all, it would be the leather bomber. This one, made from naturally grained leather, can be styled with a matching bandana or detachable cape in either leather or shearling.
Tilly Sveaas
Gold Moi + Toi Signet Ring
Why She’ll Love It: Yes to simple gold pieces that have the feel of a family heirloom and make your fingers feel naked without them.
Kosas
DreamBeam Smoothing Makeup Base SPF30 +
Why She’ll Love It: For the foundation eschewers, this SPF30 mineral sunscreen gives skin a bouncy glow that means you can skip the coverup altogether.
The White Company
Resin French Small Curved Comb
Why She’ll Love It: Twist and go, the ultimate in effortless hairstyling. (Youtube explainers are available.)
Dunelm
Jersey Bobble Pouffe - Ochre
Why She’ll Love It: Cosy-night-in-dreams are made of this.
Gucci
Logo Shield Sunglasses - Brown
Why She’ll Love It: Accessories with a slightly masculine edge are a less-is-more staple. Gucci’s Shield style features subtle branding and a distinctive shape.
Explore More
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!