For the woman who treats dinner parties as a personality trait (guilty), tablescaping as an art form and a well-stocked bar cart as a non-negotiable (ditto the above), only talking-point presents will do.
From statement glassware and stylish homeware to ‘please-tell-me-where-you-bought-that’ table accessories, consider this your shortcut to giving the best hostess gifts—and securing your spot on her invite list.
SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN
Piano Cocktail Glasses & Skewers Set
Why She’ll Love It: These sculptural glasses make even a supermarket martini feel like a five-star affair.
Westwing Collection
Butter Dishes & Knives Set
Why She’ll Love It: Because nothing says you’ve mastered the art of hosting quite like giving butter its own Victoria Beckham-designed moment.
Anthropologie
Stoneware Icon Oil Dispenser
Why She’ll Love It: This playful stoneware dispenser turns an everyday kitchen essential into a tablescaping talking point.
Hardie Grant Books
The Dinner Party: A Chef’s Guide
Why She’ll Love It: If her dinner parties are practically a competitive sport, consider making this her secret weapon.
Anthropologie
Anna + Nina Great Butt Butter Dish
Why She’ll Love It: Good taste doesn’t have to take itself too seriously.
KM Home Collection
Soho Monochrome Cotton Tablecloth
Why She’ll Love It: Every good host knows a great dinner party starts with the tablescape, this chic monochrome tablecloth sets the scene before the first cork is popped.
GUGLIELMI
Tempo Secolare Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Why She’ll Love It: This luxurious Italian olive oil makes even a simple bread-and-oil starter feel like an occasion.
H&M
Stainless Steel Cake Stand
Why She’ll Love It: Make even a shop-bought Victoria sponge look like a pâtisserie masterpiece with this sleek silver cake stand.
Piecework
Set of Four Linen Cocktail Napkins
Why She’ll Love It: These charming linen cocktail napkins prove that the devil really is in the details.
Soho Home
Barwell Cut Crystal Martini Shaker
Why She’ll Love It: Turn every home into Soho House with this cut-crystal shaker—no membership required.
Hennessy
Hennessy V.S.O.P 2026 Limited Edition
Why She’ll Love It: Because no celebration should go unmarked, this limited-edition Hennessy brings a little extra ceremony to the drinks trolley.
Diptyque
Diptyque Amber Tapered Candle
Why She’ll Love It: Ambience is everything.
The White Company
Set of 6 Polished Steel Card Holders
Why She’ll Love It: Bring a little black-tie elegance to the dinner table.
Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum’s Christmas Pandoro Cake
Why She’ll Love It: Sometimes the best desserts sometimes come ready-made
Future Château Ltd
Slower Living Earl of East Gift Set
Why She’ll Love It: Consider this an invitation to slow down, pour another glass and let the conversation flow.
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Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.