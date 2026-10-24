Gifts for the Woman... in Her ‘Living for the Weekend’ Era

Let the cocooning commence…

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Published In Buying Guides
image of Cameron Diaz in The Holiday with gift guide products around it
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We’re not saying this woman will cancel your partying plans in favour of staying in to watch The Traitors and update her Pinterest boards, but that’s just because we don’t want to hurt your feelings. And while most of us swerve the full ‘pumpkin spice life’ merch lifestyle, no one is entirely immune to the allure of the autumn/winter aesthetic.

From what to wear on wholesome hikes to games to play by the fire, we’ve rounded up the gifts that will bring a smile to the face of your favourite weekend warrior.

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Jennifer Dickinson
Digital Director, Marie Claire UK