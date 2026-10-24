We’re not saying this woman will cancel your partying plans in favour of staying in to watch The Traitors and update her Pinterest boards, but that’s just because we don’t want to hurt your feelings. And while most of us swerve the full ‘pumpkin spice life’ merch lifestyle, no one is entirely immune to the allure of the autumn/winter aesthetic.
From what to wear on wholesome hikes to games to play by the fire, we’ve rounded up the gifts that will bring a smile to the face of your favourite weekend warrior.
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Brown Argyle Pattern Knee High Socks
Why She’ll Love It: What Cher Horowitz would have worn when Josh brought her to the Cotswolds. To see Marky Mark plant a horse chestnut tree, obviously.
UGG x JW Anderson
All Gender Loafer - Orange
Why She’ll Love It: Is there anything JW Anderson can’t make covetable? We’ll wait.
Gisou
Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy
Why She’ll Love It: Essentially the most indulgent thing you can put on your lips.
Trudon
La Promeneuse Scented Candle
Why She’ll Love It: Long regarded by insiders as the epitome of candle makers, Trudon’s product design is surpassed only by its scents.
Self-Portrait
Floral-appliqué knitted bodysuit
Why She’ll Love It: The ultimate festive season layering piece, achieving the rare double feature of evening-appropriate impact and daytime cosiness.
Arte Of
All Seasons Longline Parka
Why She’ll Love It: New label Arte Of makes a convincing case for brand-to-watch with this detachable-fleece-lined, perfect-length, autumn-to-spring parka.
Omorpho
G-Vest Run/Lite Weighted Vest
Why She’ll Love It: Love the added oomph of weighted vests, but not keen on rousing the suspicions of the bomb squad while on a walk? Omorpho’s the answer.
Meindl
Baltimore GTX Boots - Chestnut-Red
Why She’ll Love It: When it comes to walking, comfort and endurance are your key metrics. Meindl has been in the business of boots for over 300 years, and it excels at both.
FP Movement
On The Move Ear Warmers
Why She’ll Love It: Distressingly often, warm and stylish do not co-occur. Free People’s ear warmers make a clear case for collaboration.
Marshall
ACTON IV Bluetooth Speaker
Why She’ll Love It: An Alexa just doesn’t fit in with her interiors aesthetic, you know? Marshall is a music-industry icon for a reason (and the Acton IV’s classic looks don’t hurt).
Bodum X Moma
Bistro Espresso Machine - Red
Why She’ll Love It: You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can judge a home by its coffee machine. This is the express equivalent of a mic drop.
Burberry x Smythson
Backgammon Roll in Panama
Why She’ll Love It: Putting down your phone is easier lectured than done. Games night makes it possible, at least for an hour or two.
Jigsaw
Cream Wool Cashmere Argyle Scarf
Why She’ll Love It: Elevate a plain coat or jacket with the addition of this Argyle-print scarf. Ultra accessible, ultra warm.
Uniqlo
HEATTECH Chunky Knit Beanie
Why She’ll Love It: When Uniqlo makes a beanie that looks this good, feels this warm (Heattech for the win, always) and costs £14.90, why would you buy her anything else?
Prada
Medium Re-Nylon backpack
Why She’ll Love It: Backpacks are one of the most practical, most-worn bags you can own, which is why buying one that looks good and wears well is worth the investment.
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