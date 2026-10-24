Gifts for the Woman... in Her ‘Fashion Is Power’ Era

We’ve heard clothes described as armour before, and whilst we can’t quite reconcile that with their impact on self expression, it’s true that fashion has a huge role to play when it comes to empowerment. Feeling good in what you wear, tapping into a look that helps you stand a little straighter, is exactly what we love about the art of getting dressed.
This particular guide then, is dedicated to the women in your life who use what they wear and the pieces they chose to feed their power. The ones who know the value of a statement trouser or an architectural accessory. It might be that they’re still working on the exact recipe of their own personal style, but that’s exactly where your on-point gifting comes in. We’re more than happy for you to take all the credit.
Staud
Porcupine beaded clutch
Why She’ll Love It: Some might call her spiky, we see her as always on point. This clutch is an instant talking point. Expect others to covet it.
Arket
Leather square toe ankle boots
Why She’ll Love It: The heel on these designer-looking, softly-square-toed leather beauties is 4cm, which makes striding about looking purposeful a wince-free affair.
Monica Vinader
Kate Young Gemstone Ring
Why She’ll Love It: Stylist Kate Young has been selecting jewelry for her celebrity clients for years, so she knows a thing or two about make-a-statement pieces.
Agolde
Ren high-rise leather pants
Why She’ll Love It: The ultimate black leather pant. No notes.
Alaïa
Le Click medium leather shoulder bag
Why She’ll Love It: Alaia bags are deceptively simple. It’s the structure, the hardware details and the stuff they’re made of that make them stand out. Like the women who wear them.
Byredo
Perfume extract Casablanca Lily
Why She’ll Love It: This scent is pure seduction, but not overtly so. With heart notes of Indian tuberose and carnation, plus top notes of gardenia and black plum, she’ll impress you, leave a lasting impression, but it’s all done with elegance.
COS
Stud-Detail Funnel-Neck Blouse
Why She’ll Love It: True power lies in simple statements. The stud details, funnel neck and curved back seam raise this blouse and its wearer from basic to boss.
M&S
Faux Leather Textured Midi A-Line Skirt
Why She’ll Love It: The midi skirt is enjoying a renaissance and what better way to embrace it than with aubergine faux leather?
M&S x Coco de Mer
Enigma Embroidery Basque
Why She’ll Love It: Is there anything more emboldening than knowing you’re wearing exceptional underwear? A piece or five from lingerie virtuosos Coco de Mer’s collab with M&S is a must.
The Go-to
Vegan Leather Laptop Case
Why She’ll Love It: For the woman who seems to have everything, this super-chic vegan-leather laptop case is your secret weapon.
Alo Yoga
Mongolian Faux Fur Starlet Jacket
Why She’ll Love It: Wear it with a mini dress and patterned tights, deep-blue wide leg jeans, a Chloé top and ankle boots or with some of Alo’s own gym pants, it doesn’t matter. The jacket—and the woman in it—is the moment.
Agende
The Bordeaux Agende planner
Why She’ll Love It: Sold out immediately when it launched. And again as soon as it restocked. What price an organised life, hey?
Mango
Metallic bead brooch
Why She’ll Love It: This is your styling secret weapon. Use it to pin the fabric and create interesting focal points on your tops and jumpers.
Dr Sebagh
Exo C Booster Serum
Why She’ll Love It: This product may look like unicorn tears, but it’s not magic at work here, it’s the mother of pearl ingredient that gives your skin a subtle topical glow while low-irritation vitamin C gets to work on pigmentation.
COS
Shearling Snood
Why She’ll Love It: Drape this over one shoulder or tie it around your neck to channel Miranda Priestley swanning into a meeting 48 minutes late with the full knowledge no one is going to say a word about it.
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