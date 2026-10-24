Gifts for the Woman... in Her ‘Fashion Is Power’ Era

Sleek, confident and unafraid to stand out—or at least she will be in this edit of power pieces.

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Published In Buying Guides
image of Diana Ross in Mahogany with gift guide products around it
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We’ve heard clothes described as armour before, and whilst we can’t quite reconcile that with their impact on self expression, it’s true that fashion has a huge role to play when it comes to empowerment. Feeling good in what you wear, tapping into a look that helps you stand a little straighter, is exactly what we love about the art of getting dressed.

This particular guide then, is dedicated to the women in your life who use what they wear and the pieces they chose to feed their power. The ones who know the value of a statement trouser or an architectural accessory. It might be that they’re still working on the exact recipe of their own personal style, but that’s exactly where your on-point gifting comes in. We’re more than happy for you to take all the credit.

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Jennifer Dickinson
Digital Director, Marie Claire UK