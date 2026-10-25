Gifts For the Woman... in Her ‘Life’s Too Short’ Era

There are sensible purchases—the ones that score highly on cost per wear, functionality and practicality—and then there are those that make your heart beat a little bit faster (and your bank balance considerably lighter). This gift guide is dedicated to the latter.
This is for anyone in their ‘Life’s Too Short’ era, where the question of whether something is strictly necessary has become increasingly irrelevant and the focus is firmly on what makes her genuinely happy. Because sometimes, that’s reason enough.
From investment pieces she’ll treasure for decades to little luxuries with a healthy sense of humour, these gifts prove beautiful things don't always have to be particularly useful to be greatly appreciated.
Louis Vuitton Beauty
Scott Lipstick Case
Why She’ll Love It: Inspired by the fashion house’s iconic trunks, this Monogram canvas beauty case features an S-lock closure, integrated mirror and dedicated compartments for five Louis Vuitton lipsticks. Because sometimes, a makeup bag just won’t do.
Celine
Laser-Cut Leather Belt
Why She’ll Love It: With its intricate Viennese laser-cut detailing, scalloped edges, and corset-inspired silhouette, this belt single-handedly transforms any outfit.
Bvlgari
Serpenti Tubogas Watch
Why She’ll Love It: Rose gold, stainless steel, diamonds and rubellite come together in Bvlgari’s unmistakable serpentine design. Yes, it’s a rather extravagant way to tell the time, but then nobody buys a Bvlgari Serpenti for its functionality.
Bitossi
Rimini Blu Ceramic Bottiglia Vase
Why She’ll Love It: Handmade in Italy using techniques dating back decades, this ceramic vase features Aldo Londi’s distinctive geometric detailing and a beautifully rich blue glaze. A piece of art in its own right, filling it with flowers almost feels like gilding the lily.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Lauren 1979 in Dark Caramel 20
Why She’ll Love It: Crafted from supple Intrecciato lambskin with an elongated silhouette and adjustable strap, this is understated Italian luxury at its finest. There’s even a leather-covered mirror inside.
Cartier
White, Yellow and Rose Gold Trinity Ring
Why She’ll Love It: First conceived by Louis Cartier in 1924, the Trinity’s three interlocking bands of white, yellow and rose gold have remained remarkably desirable for over a century. Plus, technically, it’s three rings for the price of one.
Diptyque
Figuier Indoor Outdoor Scented Candle
Why She’ll Love It: Housed in a handmade green porcelain vessel, this enormous 1.5kg candle captures the green, woody scent of Mediterranean fig trees in the summer sun.
Ellis Mhairi Cameron
14ct Gold Armach Mixed Diamond Drop Earrings
Why She’ll Love It: Inspired by medieval Scottish jewellery, these artfully irregular 14ct gold earrings feature long chain drops adorned with round and baguette-cut diamonds. Equally as stunning worn to the supermarket as a black-tie event.
Noble Panacea
The Absolute Intense Renewal Serum 30 Dose
Why She’ll Love It: Combining retinol, teprenone and antioxidant-rich tea extracts, this intensive serum uses the brand’s OSMV technology (inspired by the Noble Prize-winning science of its founder) to protect and deliver its active ingredients.
Assouline
Italy Travel Series Gift Set
Why She’ll Love It: Three beautifully produced coffee-table books celebrating Tuscany, Lake Como and Sicily, filled with picture-perfect Italian scenery to inspire wildly unrealistic relocation plans (but perfectly reasonable holiday ideas).
Celine
Perfume Holder Charm in Calfskin
Why She’ll Love It: Crafted from calfskin with gold-tone hardware, this miniature perfume holiday clips neatly into your handbag so your favourite Celine scent is always within easy reach.
Khaite
Arizona Leather Ankle Boots
Why She’ll Love It: With the sharply pointed toes, fitted leather uppers and signature Cuban heels, these editor-approved boots offer a particularly polished interpretation of Western dressing.
LYMA Life
Laser, Power Youth Mist & Mask
Why She’ll Love It: This FDA-cleared at-home laser targets wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven texture, perfect for anyone whose skincare routine has reached the logical conclusion of acquiring their very own clinical-grade equipment.
Loewe
Apple Metal & Leather Bag Charm
Why She’ll Love It: An apple core rendered in metallic resin with hand-cut leather leaves? It’s the ultimate playful little bag charm and a perfect example of Loewe’s signature wit.
Chanel
Sublimage L’Extrait de Crème
Why She’ll Love It: Combining Vanilla Planifolia and Swertia extracts in a rich, restorative formula, this divine cream comes in a lacquered wooden box and leather travel case, refill and massage tool.
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Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.