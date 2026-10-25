Gifts For the Woman... in Her ‘Life’s Too Short’ Era

From beautifully impractical little luxuries to seriously extravagant investment pieces, these are the gifts she definitely doesn’t need, but will genuinely adore.

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Published In Buying Guides
image of Gemma Chan in Crazy Rich Asians with gift guide products around it
(Image credit: Alamy)

There are sensible purchases—the ones that score highly on cost per wear, functionality and practicality—and then there are those that make your heart beat a little bit faster (and your bank balance considerably lighter). This gift guide is dedicated to the latter.

This is for anyone in their ‘Life’s Too Short’ era, where the question of whether something is strictly necessary has become increasingly irrelevant and the focus is firmly on what makes her genuinely happy. Because sometimes, that’s reason enough.

From investment pieces she’ll treasure for decades to little luxuries with a healthy sense of humour, these gifts prove beautiful things don't always have to be particularly useful to be greatly appreciated.

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Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.