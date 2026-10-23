Gifts For the Woman... in Her ‘Iconic For A Reason’ Era

The timeless buys every stylish woman wants under the tree

Aleesha Badkar&#039;s avatar
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Published In Buying Guides
image of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany&#039;s with gift guide products around it
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Every so often, something comes along that earns its place in the hall of fame—the perfume everyone asks about, the trainers that work with absolutely everything and never quite go out of style, the bag that looks as good now as it did a decade ago. This gift guide is for the woman who values those classics. She knows that the pieces worth owning are the ones that have already stood the test of time.

If you’re looking for gifts she’ll treasure long after the wrapping paper has been recycled, consider this your edit of the modern greats. From cult fragrances and heirloom-worthy homeware to the wardrobe staples every stylish woman swears by, here are the gifts that have earned their reputation—and will earn you hers.

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Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Managing Editor, Marie Claire UK

Aleesha is Managing Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a strong background in beauty and shopping, she’s always here with a good recommendation, whether it’s an affordable fashion buy, the latest gadget everyone’s using or a stellar beauty product—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

When she’s not testing all the new beauty & lifestyle products on the market, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, watching everything Marvel, learning about different wines, attempting new languages and traveling as much as she can.