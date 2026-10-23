Every so often, something comes along that earns its place in the hall of fame—the perfume everyone asks about, the trainers that work with absolutely everything and never quite go out of style, the bag that looks as good now as it did a decade ago. This gift guide is for the woman who values those classics. She knows that the pieces worth owning are the ones that have already stood the test of time.
If you’re looking for gifts she’ll treasure long after the wrapping paper has been recycled, consider this your edit of the modern greats. From cult fragrances and heirloom-worthy homeware to the wardrobe staples every stylish woman swears by, here are the gifts that have earned their reputation—and will earn you hers.
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum
Why She’ll Love It: Warm sandalwood, soft leather and a hint of smoke—there’s a reason this became the most recognisable scent of the decade, and she’ll understand why from the first spritz.
Longchamp
Le Pliage Original L Travel Bag
Why She’ll Love It: The foldable classic that’s been a weekender staple for decades—practical, packable and quietly chic, just like her.
Celine
Oval-Frame Metal Sunglasses
Why She’ll Love It: Slim, oval and effortlessly French, these are the frames that make every outfit look a little more off-duty glamorous.
Adidas
Samba OG Shoes
Why She’ll Love It: Born on the football pitch and adopted by the fashion crowd, the Samba is the trainer she’ll reach for with everything from jeans to slip skirts.
Diptyque
Baies Scented Candle
Why She’ll Love It: Blackcurrant leaves and Bulgarian rose make this the candle she’ll recognise the second it’s lit—and the empty jar is a keepsake in itself.
Missoma
Tennis Round Bracelet
Why She’ll Love It: The tennis bracelet earned its name on court and its place in every jewellery box since; Missoma’s gold vermeil take gives her the timeless sparkle without the fine-jewellery price tag.
Whispering Angel
Limited-Edition 2025 Rosé
Why She’ll Love It: The pale pink Provence rosé that defined a summer mood—pour her a glass and it’s instantly a celebration.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum
Why She’ll Love It: The airy, saffron-and-amber scent that people stop her in the street to ask about—a true modern cult classic.
Papier
Future
Brown Leather 2027 Diary
Why She’ll Love It: A beautifully printed, customisable diary that makes planning her year feel like a treat rather than a chore.
Polène
Cyme Mini in Textured Root
Why She’ll Love It: With its sculptural, origami-like folds, this Parisian favourite is the understated designer bag she’ll spot (and be spotted with) everywhere.
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Why She’ll Love It: The amber bottle that signals “good taste” beside any basin—its mandarin, rosemary and cedar scent turns handwashing into a moment.
Le Creuset
Cast Iron Round Casserole in Chateau
Why She’ll Love It: The heirloom-worthy pot that’s been on the hob for generations—she’ll be cooking Sunday stews in it for years to come.
Riedel
Veloce White Wine Glasses
Why She’ll Love It: From a glassmaking family with centuries of expertise, these slender stems will make her favourite bottle taste (and look) even better.
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Carrie Long Trench Coat
Why She’ll Love It: The trench has outlasted every trend since it was first designed for the trenches; this longline, belted version nails the classic silhouette she’ll wear season after season.
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pillow Quilting
Why She’ll Love It: Quilted leather and a chain strap are the stuff of Chanel legend—Coach’s pillowy Tabby captures that iconic look in a softer, more accessible way.
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Aleesha is Managing Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a strong background in beauty and shopping, she’s always here with a good recommendation, whether it’s an affordable fashion buy, the latest gadget everyone’s using or a stellar beauty product—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
When she’s not testing all the new beauty & lifestyle products on the market, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, watching everything Marvel, learning about different wines, attempting new languages and traveling as much as she can.