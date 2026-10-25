Gifts For the Woman... in Her ‘Let’s Throw Everything At It’ Era

Statement pieces for the woman who believes more is always more

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Published In Buying Guides
image of Catherine O&#039;Hara in Schitt&#039;s Creek with gift guide products around it
(Image credit: Lionsgate Publicity)

For the woman who thinks one necklace looks lonely, leopard print is a neutral and a clashing pattern is a personal triumph (guilty), less has never been more. She stacks her rings, layers her jewellery and lights three candles where one would do—and frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

If you’re shopping for someone whose motto is “why not?”, consider this your licence to go big. From statement jewellery and sculptural beauty buys to glamorous loungewear and showstopping homeware, here are the gifts for the maximalist in your life—because when it comes to her, there’s no such thing as too much.

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Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Managing Editor, Marie Claire UK

Aleesha is Managing Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a strong background in beauty and shopping, she’s always here with a good recommendation, whether it’s an affordable fashion buy, the latest gadget everyone’s using or a stellar beauty product—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

When she’s not testing all the new beauty & lifestyle products on the market, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, watching everything Marvel, learning about different wines, attempting new languages and traveling as much as she can.