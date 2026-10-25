Gifts For the Woman... in Her ‘Let’s Throw Everything At It’ Era

For the woman who thinks one necklace looks lonely, leopard print is a neutral and a clashing pattern is a personal triumph (guilty), less has never been more. She stacks her rings, layers her jewellery and lights three candles where one would do—and frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
If you’re shopping for someone whose motto is “why not?”, consider this your licence to go big. From statement jewellery and sculptural beauty buys to glamorous loungewear and showstopping homeware, here are the gifts for the maximalist in your life—because when it comes to her, there’s no such thing as too much.
Rixo
Zandra 18ct Gold Plated Necklace in Gold
Why She’ll Love It: From the brand that never met a print it didn’t love, this gold-plated necklace is made for layering with everything else in her jewellery box.
Dolce & Gabbana
Medium Ruled Notebook Leather Cover
Why She’ll Love It: Dolce & Gabbana has never done understated, and this notebook brings that unapologetic Italian glamour to her to-do lists.
Anthropologie
Louisa Monogram Ornament
Why She’ll Love It: A personalised bauble that proves even her Christmas tree deserves a little extra sparkle (and her initial front and centre).
Damson Madder
Aletta Leopard Long Pyjama Set
Why She’ll Love It: Leopard print is the neutral of the maximalist wardrobe—now she can wear it to bed, too.
ANNA + NINA
Evy Cocktail Glasses Set of Two
Why She’ll Love It: Because a cocktail tastes better in a glass that’s as much of a talking point as the drink inside it.
Prada
Hyper Matte Rouge Lipstick in Fuxia
Why She’ll Love It: A bold red lip in a case so sculptural she’ll want to leave it out on display.
Trudon
Ernesto Leather & Tobacco Candle
Why She’ll Love It: From the candlemaker that’s been lighting up grand interiors since the 17th century, this rich, smoky scent brings drama to any room.
Aspinal of London
Deep Shine Evergreen Small Croc Phone Case
Why She’ll Love It: Why should her phone be the plainest thing she owns? Glossy croc-effect leather in a jewel-toned green fixes that.
Daisy London Jewellery
Maxi Strata Hoop Earrings 18ct Gold Plate
Why She’ll Love It: Big, bold and impossible to miss—these are the hoops for the woman who thinks a statement earring should make itself heard.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Gentle Fluidity Gold Sparkling Body Oil
Why She’ll Love It:Why stop at a sparkly outfit? This shimmering body oil means she’ll glow from head to toe.
Trinket Supply
Leopard Lovers Tin Cardholder Wallet
Why She’ll Love It: Every maximalist needs somewhere to keep her treasures—and this is far too pretty to hide in a drawer.
Marks & Spencer
Textured Button Front Slim Cropped Cardigan
Why She’ll Love It: The perfect layering piece for piling on texture—throw it over a print clash and watch it pull the whole look together.
Monica Vinader
Amy Powney Keshi Pearl Triple Ring
Why She’ll Love It: Why wear one ring when you can wear three? This stacked-look design is crowned with organically shaped keshi pearls, so no two are quite the same.
Onitsuka Tiger
Tiger Corsair A55 Trainers
Why She’ll Love It: Retro-inspired trainers with plenty of personality that hold their own against her boldest outfits.
Jo Malone London
Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense
Why She’ll Love It: A rich, warm and deliciously opulent scent for the woman who likes her fragrance to linger long after she’s left the room.
Lisa Eldridge
Lisa Eldridge Sorcery Eyeshadow Palette
Why She’ll Love It: A palette for the woman who never picks just one shade—she’ll be layering, blending, and accessorising with glitter all party season.
Marks & Spencer
Dream Satin Striped Revere Pyjama Set
Why She’ll Love It: Satin, stripes and a retro collar—proof that even her nights in deserve a bit of glamour.
Alessi
Pulcina Espresso Coffee Maker
Why She’ll Love It: Designed by Michele De Lucchi, with a playful chick-shaped spout, this is the espresso maker that turns her morning coffee into an event.
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Aleesha is Managing Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a strong background in beauty and shopping, she’s always here with a good recommendation, whether it’s an affordable fashion buy, the latest gadget everyone’s using or a stellar beauty product—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
When she’s not testing all the new beauty & lifestyle products on the market, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, watching everything Marvel, learning about different wines, attempting new languages and traveling as much as she can.