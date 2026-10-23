Gifts for the Woman... in Her ‘Knows Where It’s At’ Era

Wondering what to get the woman who already has everything? Read on.

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image of Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada with gift guide products around it
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We all have that one friend. The one who had the bag before it went viral, who found the restaurant before it needed a booking three months in advance, and whose recommendations you’ve learned to just say yes to. Buying for her? No pressure.

Whether she’s the Gen Z in your life who’s always first to the latest drop or the friend who’s been ahead of the curve for years, these are the gifts she’ll be genuinely impressed by. From the cult beauty buys taking over your For You page (yes, the Dior lip balm that clips onto your phone will be everywhere) to the clever tech that might finally get her off it, these are the gifts that will make her ask, “Where did you find this?”

Gifts for the Woman... in Her ‘Knows Where It’s At’ Era

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Dionne Brighton
Dionne Brighton
Social Media Editor

Dionne Brighton is the Social Media Editor at Marie Claire UK. After writing about everything from nail trends to celebrity style moments for Marie Claire UK, Glamour UK and Woman & Home, she now leads the brand’s social strategy. Her work transforming Marie Claire UK’s social platforms earned her a BSME Talent Award nomination.

With contributions from