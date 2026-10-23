We all have that one friend. The one who had the bag before it went viral, who found the restaurant before it needed a booking three months in advance, and whose recommendations you’ve learned to just say yes to. Buying for her? No pressure.
Whether she’s the Gen Z in your life who’s always first to the latest drop or the friend who’s been ahead of the curve for years, these are the gifts she’ll be genuinely impressed by. From the cult beauty buys taking over your For You page (yes, the Dior lip balm that clips onto your phone will be everywhere) to the clever tech that might finally get her off it, these are the gifts that will make her ask, “Where did you find this?”
Gifts for the Woman... in Her ‘Knows Where It’s At’ Era
Dior
Médaillon Lip Balm - Limited Edition
Why She’ll Love It: It’s the limited-edition Dior balm that’s currently waitlist only, but it’ll be on everyone’s phone this year. Nourishing and glossy in special-edition packaging, it’s the kind of beauty gift that feels like a little luxury every time she reapplies.
M&S Autograph
Satin Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
Why She’ll Love It: The satin bomber is the layer every fashion editor reached for this season, and this M&S Autograph version is a quiet win. Lightweight with a funnel neck, it dresses up jeans in seconds and will be a layer she’ll wear into spring, too.
Bibbi
Deep Lotus Eau De Parfum
Why She’ll Love It: A niche Scandi scent nobody else in the room will be wearing, which is exactly the point. Deep Lotus is soft and intriguing, a fragrance that feels personal from the first spray, and the sculptural bottle looks beautiful on a dresser.
Jimmy Fairly
The Palmer Glasses - Dark Tortoise
Why She’ll Love It: With a shape that’s just the right side of statement, these are the cool-girl frames she’ll want to wear on repeat.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Knot T-Bar Hoop Earrings
Why She’ll Love It: Mixed metals are officially in. With a knotted hoop and T-bar charm in gold and silver plating, the Lucy Williams x Missoma collection ticks all the boxes.
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Why She’ll Love It: An investment pair of suede trainers for the woman who was wearing them before they were trending. With leather trims and that signature Dries Van Noten attention to detail, they’ll elevate everything from jeans to tailoring.
Charles & Keith
Khai Ruched Shoulder Bag
Why She’ll Love It: Ruching is the detail of the season, and this shoulder bag nails it for a fraction of designer prices. Soft, slouchy and roomy enough for the everyday essentials, it works just as well with a blazer as it does for an evening look.
Dolce & Gabbana
Casa Zodiaco Poker Cards
Why She’ll Love It: Games night is the new dinner party, and nothing levels it up like a designer deck on the table. These poker cards look just as good styled on a coffee table as they do mid-game.
Urban Outfitters
Kodak Charmera Digital Camera Keyring
Why She’ll Love It: A tiny working digital camera in blind-box packaging, this will be the most fun gift to open and perfect for capturing moments with that nostalgic, grainy look. A fantastic secret Santa gift.
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick - Chocolat
Why She’ll Love It: The French-girl lip balm with a chocolate tint that gives a just-bitten flush in seconds. Nourishing and easy to wear, the chocolate shade is perfect for winter.
lsa-international
Bar Culture Cocktail Glass
Why She’ll Love It: Hosting is the new going out, and these make a homemade martini feel like a night at a members’ club. Elegant glassware from LSA’s Bar Culture range, it’s the gift for the friend whose dinner parties everyone wants an invite to.
Papier
Leopard Label Notebook
Why She’ll Love It: Leopard print is having more than a moment, and this notebook gives her a chic place to jot down every plan, list and restaurant recommendation.
Hatch
Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock - Cocoa
Why She’ll Love It: Sleep is the new status symbol, and this is the bedside essential for anyone serious about their wind-down. A sunrise alarm, sound machine and reading light in one, it helps her drift off calmly and wake up gently without reaching for her phone.
SOL DE JANEIRO
Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Candle (220g)
Why She’ll Love It: Sol de Janeiro is permanently trending, but the in-the-know way to gift it? This Harrods exclusive candle. With warm notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla and up to 40 hours of burn time, it brings her signature scent home in the chicest way.
BREVILLE
Breville Barista VCF160 Coffee Machine
Why She’ll Love It: Bean to cup at home means her morning flat white can rival her favourite coffee shop’s.
lookfantastic
Medicube Age-R Led Booster Pro Pink
Why She’ll Love It: It’s the K-beauty device all over her For You page, and it’ll make every product in her routine work harder. Used alongside her usual serums, this Medicube booster helps skincare absorb better for a glowier, plumper-looking complexion.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Shawl Collar Wool Blend Relaxed Coat
Why She’ll Love It: Fur-trimmed coats are hot right now (in more ways than one). With a soft shawl collar and an oversized fit, this works over everything from knitwear to a slip dress.
The Reid
The Reid Single Malt Vodka
Why She’ll Love It: Every woman who knows where it’s at keeps a bottle of something special in the freezer—and this smooth single malt vodka is made for shaking up the perfect dirty martini at home.
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 - Silver/Black
Why She’ll Love It: The Tabby is the bag TikTok can't get enough of, and the 20 is the size she’ll use every day. Compact with the signature C hardware, it holds the essentials and works just as well for the office as it does for drinks.
MIU MIU
Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Glasses
Why She’ll Love It: Oval frames have been the shape of the year, and in classic tortoiseshell, these are the glasses that make her look effortlessly in the know—whether she needs them for reading or not.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Reversible and Adjustable Gancini Belt
Why She’ll Love It: If she loves high fashion but you’re not sure what to get her, you can’t go wrong with a statement accessory and big belts are this season’s most-wanted buy.
FoundRae
Karma Miniature Porcelain Plate
Why She’ll Love It: FoundRae is the fine jewellery brand the fashion crowd loves, and this porcelain trinket dish is the perfect spot to store all her favourite pieces.
LISA GOZLAN
The Zodiac Leo Bracelet - Yellow Gold
Why She’ll Love It: How to show her that you spent time choosing the perfect gift? Personalise it with her star sign. Gold-plated with sparkling cubic zirconia, this feels thoughtful without trying too hard.
Salt & Stone
Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Candle
Why She’ll Love It: It smells like the chicest hotel lobby she’s ever walked into. Salt & Stone’s Santal & Vetiver blends warm, woody notes for a cosy, grown-up scent that makes any room feel luxurious.
Whoop
Meridian Band - Rose Gold
Why She’ll Love It: Who said wellness tech has to look like wellness tech? This new band looks more like a sleek piece of jewellery than a fitness tracker, so she can keep tabs on her sleep and recovery in style.
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft
Why She’ll Love It: For the person in your life whose screen time is too high, give them the gift of getting off their phone. The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft lets them read, take notes and journal in colour on a paper-like screen, all in one thin, lightweight device.
Dyson
Airsmooth Hot Brush - Ceramic Pink
Why She’ll Love It: This has finally made salon-finish blow-dries accessible at home—and everyone is loving it at the moment. It smooths and styles in one step, making a glossy, bouncy blow-dry within daily reach.
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Dionne Brighton is the Social Media Editor at Marie Claire UK. After writing about everything from nail trends to celebrity style moments for Marie Claire UK, Glamour UK and Woman & Home, she now leads the brand’s social strategy. Her work transforming Marie Claire UK’s social platforms earned her a BSME Talent Award nomination.