Cherry season may be over but the fruity print is still holding ground in our wardrobe

Cherry print first made its debut earlier this year as part of the euro summer movement, as influencers took to the streets of Mallorca and the South of France in cherry printed looks channeling the colourful fruit markets around them. Now the weather has turned however, our cherry love is showing no sign of fading as the fun fruity print is providing the perfect antidote to grey skies and dull mornings.

Lawyer and influencer Thandi Maqubela recently demonstrated how this cutesy print isn't just for your vacation wardrobe, styling her Jacksons bag with tailoring, on the streets of London. And with the sun set to shine again next week, make the most of the final days of summer and try-out this timeless print. Whilst you might feel a little unsure of how to style such a cutesy motif - it requires surprisingly minimal styling. From cherry print dresses that call for nothing but a minimalist pair of sandals, to a cherry print tee paired with a baggy pair of jeans, or why not give your favourite white dress a pop of colour with Zara's expensive-looking cherry earrings.

Scroll on to shop our favourite cherry picks...

A post shared by Luisa Villafane (@luisapiou) A photo posted by on

While cherry print swimwear and crochet maxi dresses were the styles of the summer (and are still worth snapping up if you’ve got any winter sun breaks planned in), as we move into autumn winter it’s cherry printed knitwear and fruit themed denim pieces that are the way to go. For a more subtle way to wear the trend, a cherry printed t-shirt feels less kitsch while still embracing the juicy fruit look or try a cherry accessory, like a pair of statement earrings , for a nod to the trend.

A post shared by Nina Sandbech (@ninasandbech) A photo posted by on

Ready to try the cherry trend? Here’s an edit of 10 of the best cherry printed pieces to shop now…

Shop cherry print fashion

Cherry Earrings £15.99 For a more subtle touch of cherry, these oversized earrings are a great choice.

Reformation Irisa Dress £298 at Reformation In need of occasion wear? This cherry printed dress will make a chic choice for upcoming events.

Leslie Amon Danielle shirt £370 at Koi Bird For a twist on the classic white shirt, why not try this cherry printed style.

Sumatra Cherry One-Piece Swimsuit £290 at Cultmia What's better than just cherry print? Cherry and strawberry print of course.

Peraluna Cherry Hand Embroidered Cardigan In Cream £250 at Wolf & Badger The embroidery on this cardigan by Peraluna gives this cute knit a cosy, vintage feel.

Ganni Cherry Relaxed T-shirt £115 at Ganni Wear with everything from straight leg jeans to midi skirts and boxer style shorts.

Lee Rider Classic Jeans £55 (Was £110) at Lee Lee have reimagined their classic rider jeans with a fun cherry print and it's oh-so-cute.

Dolce & Gabbana Cherry printed silk chiffon gown £3600 at MyTheresa Picture this worn with a slicked back bun, gold earrings and classic black heels. I'm obsessed!

Monki Relaxed Poplin Trousers £24.99 at Monki Don't want to compromise on comfort? These pyjama style trousers look chic enough to wear outside but feel like loungewear.