Cherry season may be over but the fruity print is still holding ground in our wardrobe
It’s very cutesy
Cherry print first made its debut earlier this year as part of the euro summer movement, as influencers took to the streets of Mallorca and the South of France in cherry printed looks channeling the colourful fruit markets around them. Now the weather has turned however, our cherry love is showing no sign of fading as the fun fruity print is providing the perfect antidote to grey skies and dull mornings.
Lawyer and influencer Thandi Maqubela recently demonstrated how this cutesy print isn't just for your vacation wardrobe, styling her Jacksons bag with tailoring, on the streets of London. And with the sun set to shine again next week, make the most of the final days of summer and try-out this timeless print. Whilst you might feel a little unsure of how to style such a cutesy motif - it requires surprisingly minimal styling. From cherry print dresses that call for nothing but a minimalist pair of sandals, to a cherry print tee paired with a baggy pair of jeans, or why not give your favourite white dress a pop of colour with Zara's expensive-looking cherry earrings.
Scroll on to shop our favourite cherry picks...
While cherry print swimwear and crochet maxi dresses were the styles of the summer (and are still worth snapping up if you’ve got any winter sun breaks planned in), as we move into autumn winter it’s cherry printed knitwear and fruit themed denim pieces that are the way to go. For a more subtle way to wear the trend, a cherry printed t-shirt feels less kitsch while still embracing the juicy fruit look or try a cherry accessory, like a pair of statement earrings, for a nod to the trend.
Ready to try the cherry trend? Here’s an edit of 10 of the best cherry printed pieces to shop now…
Shop cherry print fashion
In need of occasion wear? This cherry printed dress will make a chic choice for upcoming events.
For a twist on the classic white shirt, why not try this cherry printed style.
What's better than just cherry print? Cherry and strawberry print of course.
The embroidery on this cardigan by Peraluna gives this cute knit a cosy, vintage feel.
Wear with everything from straight leg jeans to midi skirts and boxer style shorts.
Lee have reimagined their classic rider jeans with a fun cherry print and it's oh-so-cute.
Picture this worn with a slicked back bun, gold earrings and classic black heels. I'm obsessed!
Don't want to compromise on comfort? These pyjama style trousers look chic enough to wear outside but feel like loungewear.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
