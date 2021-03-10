Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Show your love, in gift form, with thoughtful gift bundles from Papier, Bloom & Wild, Neom, and more.

Lockdown may have put a spanner in, well, all of your plans, but fear not – you can still show your best mates, colleagues and family that you care in a myriad of ways. You can drop them a text, call them on your lunch break, even book in a virtual run. Or, if you’ve got a little money to spend, you could scroll our edit of the best care packages for friends currently available to buy online and send something sweet via post.

The way we show affection has changed in the past year. Thanks to COVID-19, hugs and kisses have been off the cards for a while now, as has physically visiting someone. But that doesn’t mean you can’t show your love. Sometimes, just letting someone know that you’re thinking of them – and have taken time out of your day to send them something special – is enough to make their day.

So, at a time where the world has realised that it really is the little things that matter the most, we thought we’d bring you the best post-able gifts. Send your Grandma a hug in parcel form, or make your best mate laugh out loud with a care package that reminds them of one of your inside jokes. We’ve got you.

Birthdays, weddings and celebrations in general on hold until June – when the UK government has marked a provisional return to normality – so it can feel like there’s not an awful lot to look forward to at current. But these care packages are packed full of self-care ideas, pamper products and treats to let your loved one know they’re in your thoughts.

While you’re here, don’t miss our guides to the best luxury candles, eye creams and ethical jewellery – all of which make excellent gifts, may we add.

Keep scrolling to shop the most luxurious (but affordable) pamper packages currently available to buy.

13 care packages for friends to *add to basket*

Care packages for friends under £15

Mini Spa Day Letterbox Gift, Etsy, £8.95

This mini spa box from independent retailers CosyGiftCo fits neatly through UK letterboxes At just £8.95, your recipient will get a sheet mask, under eye masks, an organic relaxing Pukka teabag, a lavender tea-light and two mini Green and Black’s chocolate bars. Cute. View Deal

Thinking Of You Cookie Gram, Not On The High Street, £9

There’s nothing quite like letting someone know you’re thinking of them on a cookie, right? Enter stage right, Message Muffin’s personalised cookies. Sweet. View Deal Hotel Chocolat The Everything H-Box, Amazon, £12.95

One thing’s for sure: send anyone this Hotel Chocolat gift box, complete with 14 of their bestselling chocolate recipes, and you’ll shoot right up their favourites list. Deeeelish. View Deal

Burt’s Bees Essential Gift Set with 5 Travel Size Products, Amazon,£12.99

A purse-friendly pamper kit packed full of products your friend will actually use? Winner, winner. View Deal Pukka Herbs Tea Selection Gift Box, Amazon, £13.99

Got a pal who’s a tea lover? This one’s for them, with 45 different blends of tea to try. Mmmm. View Deal

Care packages for friends under £20

Selection of 6 Crosstown cookies, Farmdrop, £17.50

Crosstown bakery is well-known in London for their decadently indulgent doughnuts and sweet treats. We guarantee whoever you send these cookies too, they’ll be very grateful – especially for the apricot and chocolate option. View Deal

Care packages for friends under £40

Stationary bundles, Papier, from £20

Long loved for their quirky and bold stationary designs, the gift bundles from Papier are unique. Order your loved one a personalised journal, planner or notepad, or gift beautifully personalised notecard sets. View Deal

Personalised jewellery gift box, Orelia, from £21

Now this is a thoughtful – and affordable – gift. Jewellery brand Orelia now have a care package making section on their site. It’s as simple as choosing your box size (letter box or parcel), plus the gifts you’d like to send. View Deal Gin Cocktail Gift Box, Bookblock, £29.90

A good gift for a gin lover. Like the sound of Forty Liquor’s delicious pink grapefruit Negroni and 100ml of London Dry gin? Yeah, we thought you might. View Deal Fix8 Build Your Own Homebrew Kombucha Kit, Fix8, £33.00

This one’s fun. Got a friend who loves a home project but has run out of steam on the home renovations and sourdough starter? Next stop: kombucha. Just in time for summer, too. View Deal