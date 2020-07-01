Life after lockdown: how to get your head around the New Normal

You’re stepping into a new normal. Nothing is exactly the way it once was. You can never recreate something that has already passed, so don’t try to, it’ll only make you frustrated. You can and will create your own new normal.

2. Stress will hinder your judgement

Stress does absolutely nothing for you. It hinders your sense of judgement. It prevents you from being able to use your mind to your full potential because stress throws you right back into survival mode again.

3. Manage stress with meditation

In my opinion this is the best thing you can do for your mind. Start right now and train yourself to let go and be still. This will allow your mind to rest and refuel. There are lots of apps to teach you the basics. I’m a big fan of Headspace. Meditation will teach you to let go of any feeling you no longer need or want. It will help create space in your mind for new possibilities.

4. Accept you cannot control everything

You may not go straight to exactly where you want to be with your life after lockdown. That’s fine. It’s not a race, there is no finish line. Take events as they come, and don’t take too much on at once.

Your behaviour and the way you express yourself is intrinsically linked to your mindset and attitude. Set yourself up for life after lockdown by simply putting one foot in front of the other, and moving on at a pace you’re comfortable with. Don’t rush. You don’t need to. Focus on the opportunities you do have.

5. Trust yourself

Ultimately, a lot of our anxieties come from not actually trusting that we have it within us to be OK. You absolutely do. My job is about getting people to places they never though they could reach. What many of my clients fail to recognise is that I didn’t do any of it – they did.

Therapists are here to show you that you already have all that you need to set yourself up for success. Nobody else holds that much power over you: not your parents, not your partner, not your kids, not even your dog. Your biggest challenge is actually letting go of the belief that you aren’t capable of something. Learn to trust your gut, it’s tougher and smarter than you think. Don’t underestimate how powerful your mind is.