Forget Emily, Actress Camille Razat proves she’s the true style icon at Paris Fashion Week
Her, ringarde? Never
I have to admit, while everyone was watching Emily in Paris and clamouring to get their hands on Emily's phone case and applauding her love of clashing prints, I was always team Camille (both for the story and her style). Understated, classic with just a hint of kitsch, her cool, girl-next-door fashion choices always felt much more envious to me.
So, when I spotted actress Camille Razat out and about at Paris Fashion Week this season, I found myself let out a little yelp. Not only has she been turning out look after look but she's also been crafting her own unique sense of style, a style that I've found myself as obsessed with as that of her namesake character. If I've piqued your interest keep scrolling for her best looks so far as well as where to shop some of her best pieces....
Most recently, at the Givenchy show, Camille opted for a sheer lilac maxi dress which featured delicate draping and chic cutouts. The sheer trend was huge at LFW and it hasn’t shown any letup now we’ve hit Paris, much to my delight. Plus, for the ultimate high fashion finish, she paired the dress with a seriously great beauty look in the form of ethereal eyes. It’s giving fashion meets Grecian goddess.
At Balmain, the actress went for something a little more wearable but no less exciting. Her periwinkle blue pussybow blouse and snake print trouser combo provide the ultimate cool girl inspo. And I’ve got to give her extra points for the chunky gold jewellery.
For the Tod’s show, Camille opted for a look I could picture the on screen Camille rocking this Autumn/Winter. The ribbed knit with borg collar and mini skirt is a softer look than she’s been opting for at other shows this season, while the vintage inspired Mary Jane heels give a cute girl next door feel. Bravo!
Possibly my favourite of all Camille’s looks so far is this one from Del Core. The pastel-toned corset top, knot front printed skirt and accompanying dark makeup look are just perfection. Posing alongside her fiance Etienne Baret, who wore a matching lemon yellow shirt, they looked like the ultimate power couple alongside Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott and Alice Hewkin.
So, if you’re now as obsessed with Camille’s looks as I am, keep scrolling for the pieces you can shop right now…
