This is what I’m buying from Browns for my next Summer holiday

Take a look at their new-in pieces...
If you’re heading off on a Summer holiday, you might be thinking about purchasing some new items for your trip. Whether it’s a fresh pair of sandals, a stylish summer dress or a bag big enough to fit all of your beach essentials, Browns has got you covered.
The iconic British fashion and luxury goods boutique has two stores in London, but if you’re not near the capital, their online offerings are just as good. Besides, what’s better than your brand new items arriving right at your doorstep?
Browns stock a wide range of designers, from Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Zimmerman and more. It’s not just clothing either, there is everything from shoes, bags, accessories and even beauty. You can get everything you need all in one place.
I constantly find myself checking their new-in section for the trendiest pieces, and right now their website is full of goodies for my next Summer holiday. We all know that bright colours are going to be everywhere this season, and although I am normally a neutral lover, I am ready to embrace this trend by adding hints of pastel pinks, purples and greens to my wardrobe.
Of course, I couldn’t resist picking up some monochrome pieces, as I know these will be staples in my collection for years to come. Some of these items are definitely an investment, but I love treating myself now and again to high quality pieces that will last me a lifetime.
I’ve rounded up my favourite items that will definitely be coming along in my suitcase, so keep on scrolling for lots of Summer inspiration. Before your next online shopping spree, don’t forget to check out our Marie Claire vouchers site, as we’ve got lots of discounts off of brands such as Reiss, Karen Millen, Ted Baker and more…
Browns Fashion new-in: Marie Claire’s top picks:
Khaite Cibo Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit, £780 | Browns
Meghan Markle recently wore an off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite, and I've been obsessed with them ever since. I love this bright pink colour for Summer, that features interlocking twisted bands to form a draped V-neck bodice and a foldover back.
Missoni Striped Knit Flared Trousers, £670 | Browns
How cool would these trousers look layered over a bikini? Designed for a high-rise fit with an elasticated waistband, they boast an intricate open knit construction and colourful horizontal stripes throughout.
Jacquemus Green La Vague Leather Shoulder Bag, £535 | Browns
A bag is a great way of adding colour to an outfit, and this Jacquemus number is no exception. It features a gold tone chain top handle covered in leather for a shapely finish, a zip fastening to the main compartment and a gold tone logo plaque.
Chloé Brown Laia Platform Slip-On Leather Sandals, £575 | Browns
I am seeing platform sandals everywhere this season. This Chloé pair are set on a natural cork and wooden heel, with a round toe, large criss-cross straps and decorative stitches framing the branded insole.
Bottega Veneta Cropped Denim Shirt, £620 | Browns
This blue Bottega Veneta cropped denim shirt would look super stylish with denim shorts this Summer. Displaying a boxy silhouette and faded wash, the loose fit style features a front button closure, peak lapels, dropped shoulders, short sleeves and contrast stitching.
Ganni Panelled Denim Mini Skirt, £198 | Browns
The second I saw this skirt I knew I had to get it. Ganni have given the classic denim style a twist with the fun panelling effect, and the pastel pink adds a feminine touch.
Zimmermann Rhythmic Floral Print Linen Mini Dress, £695 | Browns
Zimmermann is one of my go-to brands for special occasions, mainly due to the dress designs. Decorated with an all-over 'Citrus Garden' print in hues of blue, purple, yellow, orange and pink, this dress is finished with long blouson sleeves, elasticated cuffs and a detachable covered buckle belt at the waist.
Maison Margiela Frayed Knit Cardigan, £750 | Browns
For those chilly Summer evenings, you can't go wrong with a stylish cardigan. Cut for a loose fit, this Maison Margiela number features a V-neckline, distressed detailing on the edges, ribbed trims, long sleeves and the brand’s iconic Four Stitch logo at the back.
Valentino Garavani Neutral Roman Stud Large Raffia Tote Bag, £2,650 | Browns
If you are looking to seriously upgrade your beach bag, why not go all out with this Valentino Garavani number? Characterised by all-over gold tone stud detailing, it features two brown leather top handles, a detachable multicoloured shoulder strap with stud detail, all-over diamond panelling and an open top with a magnetic fastening.
Loewe Neutral Gate Leather Mules, £520 | Browns
I love wearing mules in the Summer with denim shorts and jeans for an elevated look. This Loewe pair feature a backless silhouette, a square toe, a contrast brown knotted strap and a padded instep.