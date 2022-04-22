This is what I’m buying from Browns for my next Summer holiday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Take a look at their new-in pieces...

If you’re heading off on a Summer holiday, you might be thinking about purchasing some new items for your trip. Whether it’s a fresh pair of sandals, a stylish summer dress or a bag big enough to fit all of your beach essentials, Browns has got you covered.

The iconic British fashion and luxury goods boutique has two stores in London, but if you’re not near the capital, their online offerings are just as good. Besides, what’s better than your brand new items arriving right at your doorstep?

Browns stock a wide range of designers, from Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Zimmerman and more. It’s not just clothing either, there is everything from shoes, bags, accessories and even beauty. You can get everything you need all in one place.

I constantly find myself checking their new-in section for the trendiest pieces, and right now their website is full of goodies for my next Summer holiday. We all know that bright colours are going to be everywhere this season, and although I am normally a neutral lover, I am ready to embrace this trend by adding hints of pastel pinks, purples and greens to my wardrobe.

Video you may like:

Of course, I couldn’t resist picking up some monochrome pieces, as I know these will be staples in my collection for years to come. Some of these items are definitely an investment, but I love treating myself now and again to high quality pieces that will last me a lifetime.

I’ve rounded up my favourite items that will definitely be coming along in my suitcase, so keep on scrolling for lots of Summer inspiration. Before your next online shopping spree, don’t forget to check out our Marie Claire vouchers site, as we’ve got lots of discounts off of brands such as Reiss, Karen Millen, Ted Baker and more…

Browns Fashion new-in: Marie Claire’s top picks: