Boden has re-issued some cult favourites for its 30th anniversary collection

Kate Middleton’s favourite British high-street label, Boden, is re-issuing some of its most iconic looks in a special capsule to celebrate its 30th birthday.

The brand was founded by Johnnie Boden in 1991 at his kitchen table with a line of eight menswear products, which has since evolved into clothes for women, men and children, known for their colour, print and quality.

Jean Campbell, who made her modelling debut for Mini Boden at the age of four, fronts the 30th birthday campaign shot (photographed by Scott Trindle) in the same picturesque Scottish Highlands she was photographed 20 years ago. She models the collection, which was inspired by best-selling, well-loved pieces from the last 30 years.

To create the capsule, the in-house design team delved through an extensive archive and early catalogues, drawing inspiration from Boden’s early days in the 90s and early 00s. These include the Elizabeth Velvet Coat adorned in hand-drawn paisle, the Holly Quilted Jacket with removable faux fur oversized collar and the Charlotte French Collar Cardigan, as well as the iconic Breton of course. Each style has been restyled with a fresh twist for today’s customer.

The design team shares its three favourite pieces with me, and the inspiration behind them.

The Elizabeth Coat

Boden Elizabeth coat, £298

The Velvet Coat has been a Boden classic from the beginning due to its statement design and sense of fun. We love heritage at Boden, but it always needs to be brought up to date with shape, print or colour. Print always plays a huge part in keeping things exciting for us, our in-house print team are always sketching and reimagining prints to keep things constantly evolving. This season we’ve brought it back in a new guise and updated it with an psychedelic print, brimming with rich tones and a 60s vintage vibe for a truly uplifting feel. View Deal

The Charlotte Cardigan

Boden Charlotte cardigan, £130

An instant classic, the French Collar Cardigan is one of our most iconic, best-selling products. We ran this style for at least 10 seasons when it first launched in 15 different colours at one point and we wanted to see if the customers have missed it as much as we do. We looked back at the Boden classics and played around with what they mean to us, reworking them and adding a point of difference, something that you can’t find anywhere else which makes our styles innately Boden. View Deal

The Victoria Blazer